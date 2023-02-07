TOMORROW X TOGETHER & Morgan Wallen See Big Hot Trending Songs Chart Debuts

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New music from TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Morgan Wallen occupy the top five of Billboard ’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated Feb. 11.

Billboard ’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly , 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

“Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock),” from TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s new five-song EP The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (released Jan. 27), starts at No. 1. It’s followed by fellow entries from the EP “Devil By the Window” (No. 3), the Coi LeRay -featuring “Happy Fools” (No. 5), “Farewell, Neverland” (No. 7) and “Sugar Rush Ride” (No. 15).

Concurrently, TEMPTATION bows at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 , as previously reported , with 161,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. Each of the songs also reach the World Digital Song Sales tally, led by “Ride” at No. 1 (3,000 downloads).

Wallen’s “Everything I Love,” “Last Night” and “One Thing at a Time” appear on the ranking at Nos. 2, 4 and 16, respectively. The former two were released Jan. 31 ahead of the country singer’s new album, One Thing at a Time , due March 3, while the latter premiered in 2022.

“Night” and “Love” concurrently debut at Nos. 27 and 61, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100 , while “Time” jumps 73-54.

Linda Ronstadt ’s “Long Long Time,” released in 1970, also sees a No. 6 debut thanks to its appearance in the Jan. 29 episode of HBO’s The Last of Us .

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

