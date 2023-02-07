Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Former football players found not guilty of 2020 rape and kidnappingThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Columbus State Community College: A community college for OhioMint MessageColumbus, OH
Related
unioncountydailydigital.com
Lee Ann May
Lee Ann May, age 54, of Marysville, died peacefully Monday, February 6, 2023 at The Laurels of Worthington. She was so proud of her family and deeply enjoyed spending time her grandchildren and her pet dogs. She was born September 29, 1968 in Franklin County to the late James and Delores Moore. She is survived by her sons, Eric (Charlene) May of Columbus and Robert (Haley) May of Marysville; her grandchildren, Emily, Dominic, Levi and Sophia; her siblings, David (Lisa) Moore, Clarence “Russ” Moore, Jim (Linda) Moore, Adrian Moore, Dian Moore and Jeanette Moore; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home, 703 East Fifth Street, Marysville, Ohio where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Richards will officiate. Condolences may be expressed at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Margaret M. Kaminoski
Margaret M. Kaminoski, age 89, of Plain City, Ohio formerly of Cleveland, Ohio passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon January 26, 2023, at Edgewater Place surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 23, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio to Charles and Rose Mary (Ladenburg) Twarogowski. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Plain City, Ohio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
David Lee Foster
David Lee Foster, age 77, of Richwood, died Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of Central Ohio at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He retired from Midwest Express where he worked for over 20 years. During his retirement, he was a greeter at Meijer in Marysville. He enjoyed bowling and fishing. Above all, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was born August 20, 1945 in Newport, Ohio to the late Robert and Martha Yeazel Foster. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Foster; his sons, Ronald Foster and David Michael Foster; his daughter, Amy Ohler; his sister, Diane; and other relatives He is survived by his grandchildren, Felisha (Michael) Jessie, Cameron (Colleen) Foster, Alexis Foster, Meaghan (Conner) Moffet and Kurynn Ohler; his great-grandchildren, Noah, Payton, Mason, Mabel and Liza; his brothers, Dale (Carol) Foster and Don (Annie) Foster; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Underwood Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Jordan Hostetler
Jordan Hostetler, age 22, passed away unexpectedly on February 4th, 2023. He was born on April 15, 2000 in Marysville, Ohio. Jordan loved outdoor activities including: winter recreation, hunting, boating, farming, and working on small engine and farm equipment. He loved children and was known for being a loving and caring friend to everyone. Jordan was a member of Haven Fellowship Church in Plain City.
unioncountydailydigital.com
William (Bill) W. Hammond
William (Bill) W. Hammond, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2023. He was born on February 26, 1973 in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was a 1991 graduate of Jonathan Alder where he excelled in woodworking and won several awards. He loved carpentry and specialized in spiral staircases. William was an avid OSU and Indianapolis Colts fan. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Bill was a loving son, brother, and father who loved his children dearly.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Alvin Ramey
Alvin Ramey, age 83, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home. He was a retired associate of The Kroger Company where he served as a Columbus – based manager for 43 years. Born and raised in Floyd County, Kentucky, he graduated from Prestonsburg High School in 1958. An accomplished string musician and vocalist, Alvin and his late brother, Kermit (known as the Ramey Brothers) played country and blue grass favorites. They played for dances and concerts and appeared on the radio for many years. He was a member of Marysville First United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and with a perfectionist’s touch, enjoyed working in his yard. He was born January 18, 1940 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Albert and Anna Mae Campbell Ramey. In addition to his parents and his brother, Kermit, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lemaster Ramey in 2014. He is survived by two sons, Lowell T. (Donna) Ramey of Dublin and L. Trevor (Amy Kozelek) Ramey of Clintonville; his grandchildren, Emily Barber, Alex Stimson and Leela and Anya Ramey; his in-laws, Linda Ramey, Martha May and John and Holly Lemaster, and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Staffordsville, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville, Ohio and Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky are assisting the family. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Michael Patrick Anderson
Michael Patrick Anderson, 56 of Marion and formerly of Prospect, died Wednesday February 1, 2023 in Marion. He was born September 27, 1966 in Marion to the late Michael P. and Flora Mae (Reaper) Anderson. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Anderson and a brother-in-law, Dale Carr.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ex Marks the Spot This Valentine’s Day at the UCHS
If you happen to be one of the latter individuals — perhaps still a bit sour over a seemingly unwarranted breakup, trudging in the midst of “going through the big D and don’t mean Dallas,” or simply just trying to forget the name of that wretched boss who drove you to the brink of insanity — this one, my friend, is for you!
unioncountydailydigital.com
ECHS Podcasting
Marysville STEM Early College High School is proud to have a teacher/student podcast that gives students a chance to voice their opinions and thoughts about their school and community. Featuring STEM Teacher, Mr. Weiss, and Andrew, a student whose hopes are to one day become a teacher, the Weiss Has Issues podcast seeks to uncover modern problems and explore them from a student perspective in the hopes of solving them together.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Central Ohio Region Continues To Grow At Accelerated Pace
COLUMBUS – The Central Ohio region continues to grow and is on track to exceed 3 million residents by 2050, based on the most recent data from the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC). The most recent modeling projections of 3.15 million for the 15-county region represents a slight uptick...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks High School Hosts Distracted Driving Experience
MILFORD CENTER – Deputy Jim Mitchell and students in the Fairbanks High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) hosted a hands-on distracted driving experience. The FCCLA is taking this project to competition, and it will focus on unsafe driving habits such as distractions, speeding, seatbelts, and impairment. The students were able to wear goggles with different levels of impairment and were given field sobriety tests. A driving simulator was also set up to allow students to experience driving while distracted or impaired. Though this event was held in fun spirits, the seriousness of driving distracted or impaired can be deadly. The UCSO encourages everyone to buckle up and stay safe! See Something, Say Something!
unioncountydailydigital.com
Friends of the Library Present Gift to Library
On Wednesday, February 8, the Friends of the Marysville Public Library presented a generous donation of $16,059.57 from their Endowment Fund to Director Nieca Nowels. The Friends of the Library established the Endowment Fund in 1998. Each year, earnings from the fund support library programs like summer reading, equipment for the building, library events, and materials.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Monarch Boys Soccer Taps Jordan Tipton As Next Varsity Coach
The Marysville Athletic Department is excited to announce that upon the recommendation of MEVSD Superintendent Diane Allen, pending board approval, Jordan Tipton will take over as the next Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach. Tipton comes to Marysville after serving as the Head Coach at Bishop Ready High School in 2022...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Memorial Hospital Announces Medical Staff Officers for 2023
MARYSVILLE – Memorial Hospital has announced the appointment of the organization’s new Medical Staff Officers for 2023. Medical Staff Services is an integral part of the Memorial team that manages key systems and is responsible for maintaining compliance with regulatory and accrediting bodies. They also develop and implement credentialing processes and procedures, and oversee development of and adherence to governance bylaws, department rules and regulations, as well as medical staff and organizational policies.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Hoopsters Rattled by Grove City in Final Non-Conference Game of the Season
Final score: 34-47 GROVE CITY—The 8-12 Monarch boys varsity basketball team took a tough hit on Tuesday evening as they fell to the 14-7 Grove City Greyhounds — 34-47. Jason Moore led the Monarchs in scoring — landing 13 points for the game, followed closely by Andrew Rabe with a contribution of 10 points overall.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Popular Environmentally-Friendly Rainwater Program Returns To Marysville
MARYSVILLE—Nothing comes cheap … at least in 2023. With a bit of ingenuity, though, and a common desire to adapt and thrive — communities such as Marysville have found environmentally-friendly options to help residents cut back on usage, and save significantly, overall, on quickly escalating utility statements.
unioncountydailydigital.com
North Union Varsity Girls Squeak Past Olentangy Braves for a Narrow Defeat
North Union Varsity Girls Squeak Past Olentangy Braves for a Narrow Defeat. Final score: 49-47 LEWIS CENTER—With a mere two-point lead at the end of the fourth quarter, the North Union varsity girls managed to seal the deal — defeating Olentangy in a nail-biting match of hoops on Wednesday night — 49-47.
unioncountydailydigital.com
North Union Varsity Boys Fall By One To Centerburg In Final Away Game of the Season
CENTERBURG – It was a game too close for comfort — an undeniable nail biter in all respects. Unquestionably, both teams clung tightly to the hope of a win on Tuesday evening — refusing to step down, or let down their guards for a second. With each...
Comments / 0