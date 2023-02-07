Alvin Ramey, age 83, of Marysville, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home. He was a retired associate of The Kroger Company where he served as a Columbus – based manager for 43 years. Born and raised in Floyd County, Kentucky, he graduated from Prestonsburg High School in 1958. An accomplished string musician and vocalist, Alvin and his late brother, Kermit (known as the Ramey Brothers) played country and blue grass favorites. They played for dances and concerts and appeared on the radio for many years. He was a member of Marysville First United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer and with a perfectionist’s touch, enjoyed working in his yard. He was born January 18, 1940 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Albert and Anna Mae Campbell Ramey. In addition to his parents and his brother, Kermit, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lemaster Ramey in 2014. He is survived by two sons, Lowell T. (Donna) Ramey of Dublin and L. Trevor (Amy Kozelek) Ramey of Clintonville; his grandchildren, Emily Barber, Alex Stimson and Leela and Anya Ramey; his in-laws, Linda Ramey, Martha May and John and Holly Lemaster, and numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. Private graveside services will be held at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Staffordsville, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville, Ohio and Preston Funeral Home in Paintsville, Kentucky are assisting the family. www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO