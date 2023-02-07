Read full article on original website
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Serena Williams is the women's GOAT, but states the men's is yet to be determined
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou firmly believes that the American has cemented her place in the history books as the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in women’s tennis. Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, believes that no other player can surpass his former charge’s achievements in the...
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for 2023 Roland Garros revealed
Rafael Nadal, who is often referred to as the King of Clay, is ready to reign over Roland Garros once again and his outfit for the event is ready too. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has dominated the French Open with an unprecedented 14 Grand Slam titles, will be sporting a new outfit for the upcoming 2023 tournament. The blue t-shirt, which features Nadal's logo and the Nike logo, has an eye-catching dark blue pattern that sets it apart from previous years' attire.
Figure skating-Japanese dazzle at Four Continents as Kao Miura wins gold
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Japanese skaters dominated the ice at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado on Saturday as teenager Kao Miura won gold in the men's event while Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara triumphed in the pairs event.
Yardbarker
John Isner comes close to breaking world record during painful Dallas Open final loss
John Isner had a heart-breaking loss in the 2023 Dallas Open, when he had four championship points, but couldn't use them. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't manage to secure the win, losing to Yibing Wu in three sets, 7-6(4), 6-7(3), 6-7(12). Despite the defeat, Isner put on a remarkable show, coming very close to breaking the world record for the most aces hit in a best-of-three tennis match.
Figure skating-South Korea's Lee wins gold at Four Continents
Feb 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Lee Hae-in won the biggest figure skating title of her career on Friday, bagging gold at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado.
14-year-old Sky Brown wins Skateboarding World Championships
Sky Brown made history on Sunday, becoming the first British Skateboarding World Champion at just 14 years old.
