Rafael Nadal, who is often referred to as the King of Clay, is ready to reign over Roland Garros once again and his outfit for the event is ready too. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has dominated the French Open with an unprecedented 14 Grand Slam titles, will be sporting a new outfit for the upcoming 2023 tournament. The blue t-shirt, which features Nadal's logo and the Nike logo, has an eye-catching dark blue pattern that sets it apart from previous years' attire.

1 DAY AGO