Many concerns have been expressed towards the Dakota Pacific project, most using strong/expressive words to support opinions (disastrous, massive, critical, threat, radically deficient, etc.) and some going as far as accusing the Summit County council of being “in the developer’s back pocket.” While we should address the concerns, we should try to approach it from a “how can we improve the outcome” and benefit many who live (or will be given the opportunity to live) in the community while minimizing the drawbacks. What is an acceptable compromise?

SUMMIT COUNTY, UT ・ 15 HOURS AGO