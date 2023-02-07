ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onekindesign.com

Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living

This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
PARK CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops

It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
tourcounsel.com

City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest Editorial: We can make Dakota Pacific work

Many concerns have been expressed towards the Dakota Pacific project, most using strong/expressive words to support opinions (disastrous, massive, critical, threat, radically deficient, etc.) and some going as far as accusing the Summit County council of being “in the developer’s back pocket.” While we should address the concerns, we should try to approach it from a “how can we improve the outcome” and benefit many who live (or will be given the opportunity to live) in the community while minimizing the drawbacks. What is an acceptable compromise?
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
dailyutahchronicle.com

Record High Prices Push Salt Lake Renters to Financial Limits

When Parker Mortensen’s landlord told them at the end of their lease for a 3-bedroom duplex unit in the Avenues neighborhood that the new price would increase from $1,800 to $2,400, it changed everything. “We had to seriously reassess all of our finances just to see if we could...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Leadership failure caused Dakota Pacific debacle

The residents of Park City and Summit County have every right to be furious with our so-called leaders. Their epic failure to attract tech companies to the area has resulted in a series of events that might saddle Kimball Junction with the Dakota Pacific project, an ill-advised development we don’t need.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park Record

Anniversary rings

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Miners blank Alta to drop puck on playoff run

The Park City Red hockey team entered the postseason looking for another state title, and opened their latest postseason journey with a dominant 7-0 win over Alta Wednesday night at the Park City Ice Arena. A couple of power play goals from Charlie Cusimano and a perfect penalty kill helped...
PARK CITY, UT
nddist.com

Breaking New Ground After More than a Century

This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy