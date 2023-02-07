Read full article on original website
Cajun Boil Could Be A Good Place For Dining Out To Celebrate Valentine's DayS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Popular food chain opening another new location in UtahKristen WaltersSandy, UT
Target Replacing Dillard’s at Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergProvo, UT
Last Few Days To See This Play at Pioneer Theatre Company at the University of UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah Symphony Will Have Pre-Valentine's Day PerformancesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
onekindesign.com
Inside a Park City dream house with spectacular modern mountain living
This spectacular modern mountain house was designed by Harris Architecture together with Olsen Home Interior Design, located in Deer Vista, Park City, Utah. Deer Vista is a beautiful community that overlooks Jordanell Lake with a panoramic view of the Wasatch Front. This dwelling has been meticulously designed with unparalleled craftsmanship.
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
890kdxu.com
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
tourcounsel.com
City Creek Center | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The City Creek Center (CCC) is a mixed-use development with an upscale open-air shopping center, office and residential buildings, fountain, and simulated creek near Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is an undertaking by Property Reserve, Inc. (PRI), the commercial real estate division of the Corporation of the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) and Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCI).
ksl.com
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
Park Record
Guest Editorial: We can make Dakota Pacific work
Many concerns have been expressed towards the Dakota Pacific project, most using strong/expressive words to support opinions (disastrous, massive, critical, threat, radically deficient, etc.) and some going as far as accusing the Summit County council of being “in the developer’s back pocket.” While we should address the concerns, we should try to approach it from a “how can we improve the outcome” and benefit many who live (or will be given the opportunity to live) in the community while minimizing the drawbacks. What is an acceptable compromise?
dailyutahchronicle.com
Record High Prices Push Salt Lake Renters to Financial Limits
When Parker Mortensen’s landlord told them at the end of their lease for a 3-bedroom duplex unit in the Avenues neighborhood that the new price would increase from $1,800 to $2,400, it changed everything. “We had to seriously reassess all of our finances just to see if we could...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Utah
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Park Record
Guest editorial: Leadership failure caused Dakota Pacific debacle
The residents of Park City and Summit County have every right to be furious with our so-called leaders. Their epic failure to attract tech companies to the area has resulted in a series of events that might saddle Kimball Junction with the Dakota Pacific project, an ill-advised development we don’t need.
Park Record
Anniversary rings
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is...
Park Record
Park City Miners blank Alta to drop puck on playoff run
The Park City Red hockey team entered the postseason looking for another state title, and opened their latest postseason journey with a dominant 7-0 win over Alta Wednesday night at the Park City Ice Arena. A couple of power play goals from Charlie Cusimano and a perfect penalty kill helped...
What Utah energy source did U.S. energy secretary call the ‘holy grail?’
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited Utah on the heels of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. She highlighted the nation’s — and Utah’s — vast potential for geothermal as a source of clean energy.
Gephardt Daily
Potentially toxic Spanish Fork resin cloud draws huge hazmat response, evacuation
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fabrication plant was evacuated and a large hazmat response generated when a resin cloud formed inside the factory late Wednesday night. All 22 workers evacuated as emergency crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the Klune Industries plant at...
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City man talks about watching Chinese balloon being shot down over his head in South Carolina
SALT LAKE CITY — A high-altitude Chinese balloon was shot down by a US F-22 Raptor fighter jet Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. A Park City resident saw it all happen in the sky over his head. The balloon entered Alaskan airspace Jan. 28 and flew south...
nddist.com
Breaking New Ground After More than a Century
This week, Industrial Distribution's annual "Watch List" examines Industrial Supply Company Inc., which continues to expand its footprint across the Intermountain West after more than a century in business. Like the first company on this year's list, Riverhawk Industrial Supply, ISC began as a mining supply operation. Rudolph Orlob founded...
Deer Valley to offer new satellite parking and shuttle service
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort announced that beginning Saturday, February 11, it will offer an additional satellite parking option and shuttle service. Skiers will be able to park […]
Park Record
Park City now plans to study pedestrian-bicyclist tunnel, but aerial transit’s future is unclear
The possibility of Park City someday building a tunnel along the S.R. 248 entryway appears no more likely, or unlikely, than it did a week ago. Same for the prospects of some sort of aerial transportation system on that entryway. Mayor Nann Worel and the Park City Council in early...
Utah highway speed limits temporarily lowered after elk collisions
Speed limits on certain Utah highways are being temporarily lowered due to vehicle collisions with elk in recent weeks.
Park City Mountain Resort employee found dead in his apartment
A Park City Mountain Resort employee was found dead at an apartment complex on Tuesday morning.
