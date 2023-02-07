ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, IL

stlouiscnr.com

S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members

S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Madison County Record

Madison County real estate Dec. 27-30

$95,000 - 1909 BURLING DR - NICHOLAS T GREENBERG TO JOSHUA D PIERCE. $105,000 - 800 MAURICE ST - MICHAEL S PRITCHETT TO PATRICK MAY. $75,000 - 301 W ELM ST - EDDIE AND CAROL LYNNE AGHA TO KLM3 LLC. $685,000 - 3550 HOMER M ADAMS PKWY - HAP PROPERTIES...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
stlpublicradio.org

How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!

ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
sharkscene.com

Chemical Connection: Why Are There So Many Twins at St. Louis?

Twins at St. Louis High School are no new thing. Everybody in the halls of SLHS seems to know at least one twin, and it’s a common joke to talk about how many pairs of twins there are. However, it does seem rather intriguing as to why exactly there are so many twins here. Some have theorized that it has something to do with St. Louis’ long history of chemical pollution.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Madison County Record

Renter claims former Mascoutah landlord attempted to collect fraudulent debt

BELLEVILLE – A Mascoutah landlord is being sued for allegedly reporting a fraudulent debt against a former tenant in order to obtain funds for renovations. Plaintiff Amanda Willim filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Kunkel Wittenaur Group, Inc. and National Credit Systems. According...
MASCOUTAH, IL

