columbiachronicle.com
Columbia students to be recognized by Fashion Scholarship Fund alongside industry icons
Five Columbia students will travel to New York in April to be recognized by the Fashion Scholarship Fund and meet with industry professionals, such as Anna Wintour and Emma Grede. Out of 513 project submissions, 127 applicants were selected, including senior fashion merchandising major Evelyn Gonzales, marketing major Ivonne Malagon,...
Fox C-6 School District drops 4-day school week plan for upcoming year
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Students in the Fox C-6 School district will not make the change to four-day school weeks. That update came out of a packed school board meeting Tuesday night. Since last month's announcement that the district faced a major budget deficit for the upcoming school year,...
Two former SLU priests accused of abuse
St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.
KSDK
From friends to now co-workers at Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence
ST. LOUIS — Memorial Heart and Vascular Center for Excellence in Belleville, IL is home to top of the line care, but it’s also home to two hometown friends turned co-workers. Patrick Neville and Hans Moosa are two vascular surgeons who knew one another long before their professional...
stlouiscnr.com
S. M. Wilson & Co. Promotes Three Project Team Members
S. M. Wilson & Co., a St. Louis-based construction manager and contracting firm, has promoted Emily Echele and Ayo Ojolola to Project Managers and David Rall to Assistant Project Manager. As Project Managers, Echele and Ojolola are responsible for subcontractor procurement and management, schedule and budget maintenance and collaborating with...
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
KMOV
Archdiocese speaks out after releasing plans to consolidate 178 parishes to 88 pastorates
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A new draft proposed by the Archdiocese of St. Louis aims to reduce 178 of its parishes into 88 pastorates. This comes amid concerns over a shortage of priests in the region, and in an effort for the Archdiocese to consolidate its resources. “One is shifting...
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
Madison County Record
Madison County real estate Dec. 27-30
$95,000 - 1909 BURLING DR - NICHOLAS T GREENBERG TO JOSHUA D PIERCE. $105,000 - 800 MAURICE ST - MICHAEL S PRITCHETT TO PATRICK MAY. $75,000 - 301 W ELM ST - EDDIE AND CAROL LYNNE AGHA TO KLM3 LLC. $685,000 - 3550 HOMER M ADAMS PKWY - HAP PROPERTIES...
stlpublicradio.org
How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis
The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially. “People in what we now call Germany — but at that particular time, the early 19th century, were a...
'This can't be normal for nursing homes': Family questions nursing home death
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The happiest day of Dennis Price’s life was when Van Halen made him an honorary fifth member of the legendary rock band even though he only had the use of his right arm. He kept a picture of the moment in his room...
Emerson to keep headquarters in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Ferguson-based Emerson Electric will keep its headquarters in St. Louis, the company said Wednesday. Emerson’s announcement, which came as it shared financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023, comes after it announced in October it has sold its headquarters in Ferguson and would search for a new headquarters both within and outside of St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
The Plant Truck Blooms Anywhere it’s Planted!
ST. LOUIS — Plants love to travel! Gina Houska is behind the cutest truck on four wheels. She’s built a thriving business that runs all year. Gina rolled “The Plant Truck” into our back lot to show off the plants you can get right now. She also does events like weddings, and you can see her soon at the Home and Garden Show next month!
sharkscene.com
Chemical Connection: Why Are There So Many Twins at St. Louis?
Twins at St. Louis High School are no new thing. Everybody in the halls of SLHS seems to know at least one twin, and it’s a common joke to talk about how many pairs of twins there are. However, it does seem rather intriguing as to why exactly there are so many twins here. Some have theorized that it has something to do with St. Louis’ long history of chemical pollution.
feastmagazine.com
Mainlander, a modern twist on 1960s supper clubs, will debut in spring 2023
Blake Askew’s culinary career has taken him around the country: from Dallas to Washington D.C. to San Francisco. Years later, he has now returned to St. Louis, the home of his family for generations, to craft a concept on his own terms with Mainlander, which is slated to open in the Central West End in spring 2023.
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
stlpublicradio.org
Belleville Hofbräuhaus closes as legal fight over franchise trademarks continues
Editor's note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. The Hofbräuhaus German restaurant in Belleville listed itself as temporarily closed on social media Monday as it faces a federal lawsuit over continued use of the franchise’s trademarks. The lawsuit was originally filed in Nevada, where the...
Madison County Record
Renter claims former Mascoutah landlord attempted to collect fraudulent debt
BELLEVILLE – A Mascoutah landlord is being sued for allegedly reporting a fraudulent debt against a former tenant in order to obtain funds for renovations. Plaintiff Amanda Willim filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Kunkel Wittenaur Group, Inc. and National Credit Systems. According...
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
