Starting in February, BACC offers dance classes, homeschool art program
The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center is gearing up for more community classes this month. New assistant director Giovanna Carlson will host a weekly Beginners Line Dancing class starting on Feb. 8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required and costs $20 per class, or $70 for four classes. Yupo printmaking with Annie Allen will teach new techniques of blending color and creating beautiful images through Yupo printmaking using watercolor paper. All supplies are included as you create several pieces during this three hour workshop. The first class is scheduled for Feb. 16 from 1-4 p.m. The second class is scheduled for...
SBG Bigfork raises over $17,000 for Tap Cancer Out tournament
Martial arts gym SBG Bigfork took home the Top Fundraising Team Award after traveling to Scottsdale, Arizona to compete in the Jan. 29 Tap Cancer Out tournament. Tap Cancer Out is a nonprofit focused on providing funding for cancer research through their jiu jitsu tournaments, which have helped raise more than $4 million since 2011. Coach Cody Bessette said their team was composed of seven competitors ranging from 6 to 13-years-old. 7-year-old competitor Cole Beard raised a total of $7,492 and won the Overall Top Fundraising Award for youth and adults as well as the Top Youth Fundraising Award. Bessette...
BACC announces assistant director hire
The Bigfork Art and Cultural Center has announced the hiring of a new assistant director. Giovanna Carlson will assist in the center’s educational history and cultural arts program, as well as bringing her own expertise in dance and music. A release from the BACC said Carlson is from the Green Mountains in Vermont, where she grew up on her family’s farm. She received a full scholarship to the University of Vermont at Burlington where she maintained a busy schedule of community art and dance activities. In college, she studied dance, nutrition and community leadership. Growing up in a community steeped in the value of heritage arts, Carlson said she is excited to share and learn alongside Bigfork residents and visitors.
Historic photos of Charlie Russell in Montana
Photos of famed "cowboy artist," Charles Marion Russell, when he lived and worked in Montana. Location Ventures, based in South Florida, is proposing 180 residences on 22 acres located near the intersection of US Hwy 2 and River Road.
Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste
We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
Experts say schools, students and parents need to join forces on bullying
This is the third in a three-part series examining the effects of bullying through the lens of students, parents and faculty at Bigfork High School. 15-year-old Annmarie Edwards said she misses the feeling of performing on stage. She was an avid member of the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater until bullies started picking on her in middle school. The experience gave her anxiety and depression that became too much for her to return to an activity she loved. “Theater — it was so much fun. But I can't do it because when I get up there, I just can't speak,” Edwards said. Edwards withdrew from...
'School was closed for Potato Week' – The first schools of Bigfork
From its founding, and even before that, educating the children of Bigfork and the surrounding areas has always been an important undertaking. In fact, prior to Bigfork even being created in 1902, there were schools already nearby. The Holt School District was formed in December of 1889 and by 1891, had 41 students enrolled. There were also private schools including one on the Elliott Property north of Bigfork and another on Charley Chapman’s property on the north end of what is today’s Bigfork Stage Road. The Echo Lake school and Mud Lake school were also opened around that same time...
Kalispell moves to limit park use amid complaints about homeless people
The city of Kalispell is looking to put limits on the use of its parks amid concerns within the community about homeless people staying on public lands and in public structures. The move comes as the Flathead Valley grapples with a growing number of people living on the streets. On...
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
Man charged with murder for deaths of two Bigfork residents
A man has been charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of two Bigfork residents back in October of 2022.
Man jailed following reported shooting at Kalispell hotel
Garrett Drew Murray is being held without bond on an Attempted Deliberate Homicide charge in the Flathead County Detention Center.
