This is the third in a three-part series examining the effects of bullying through the lens of students, parents and faculty at Bigfork High School. 15-year-old Annmarie Edwards said she misses the feeling of performing on stage. She was an avid member of the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater until bullies started picking on her in middle school. The experience gave her anxiety and depression that became too much for her to return to an activity she loved. “Theater — it was so much fun. But I can't do it because when I get up there, I just can't speak,” Edwards said. Edwards withdrew from...

BIGFORK, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO