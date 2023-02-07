ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

cofcsports.com

Men's Basketball Hosts Northeastern on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Riding a three-game win streak, the College of Charleston men's basketball team welcomes Northeastern to TD Arena on Monday night for the second meeting between the programs this season. Action is set for 7:00 p.m. at TD Arena. STORYLINES. The Cougars and Huskies will face for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Women's Basketball Heads to Delaware to Face-Off the Blue Hens

CHARLESTON, S.C.—The College of Charleston women's basketball team travels to Delaware to face the Blue Hens on Sunday with tip-off slated in at 2 p.m. Charleston will be facing Delaware for their first contest of this season. Last season the Cougars fell in both meetings with the Blue Hens and are looking to bounce back this season.
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Look for Third Straight Victory at Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The College of Charleston men's basketball team will look for its third consecutive victory at Hampton on Saturday afternoon. Action is set for 4:00 p.m. at the Hampton Convocation Center. STORYLINES. The Cougars are coming off a dominant 93-61 win over CAA foe UNCW on Wednesday. Charleston's...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Robinson Drops 30 in Win Over Pirates

HAMPTON, Va. – The College of Charleston men's basketball team won its third straight contest on Saturday, defeating Hampton 83-70 on the road. The Cougars move to 24-3 and 12-2 in the CAA. Charleston remains tied for first in the league with Hofstra. Hampton started the contest on a...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

McGarity and Logan Combine for 61 Points in WIn Over Delaware

NEWARK, DE. –The College of Charleston women's basketball team defeated Delaware 90-56 in Newark on Sunday afternoon with Anika McGarity and Jada Logan combined for 61 points. The Cougars moved to 10-13 with a CAA record of 5-8. Delaware dropped to 13-10 with a CAA record of 6-6. McGarity...
CHARLESTON, SC
cofcsports.com

Cougars Fall to Drexel in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA. –The College of Charleston women's basketball team falls to Drexel 86-61 in Philadelphia on Friday night. Jada Logan led the Cougars with 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, and Alexis Andrews joined in double figures with 13 points. Adaora Onwumelu scored ten points for Charleston. Jazmyn Stone played in 22 minutes after being out for a couple of games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cofcsports.com

Cougars Travel to Puerto Rico Classic

RIO GRANDE, PR. - The College of Charleston men's golf program will travel Puerto Rico for the 30th Annual Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue University from February 12-14. The event will be played at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Rio Grande, the site of the PGA Tour's Puerto Rico Open about three weeks later. The individual medalist of the Puerto Rico Classic will receive an invite to the PGA Tour event from March 2 to 5.
CHARLESTON, SC

