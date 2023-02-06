ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

publicradioeast.org

Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month

Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
piratemedia1.com

ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization

As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
WYFF4.com

'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans

When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
bpr.org

North Carolina lawmakers form caucus to support HBCUs

North Carolina lawmakers are creating a new bipartisan legislative caucus focused on supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “This is historic. We will be the first state legislature in the country to launch a bipartisan, bicameral HBCU caucus,” said Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Democrat from Durham and graduate of Elizabeth City State and North Carolina Central universities.
carolinajournal.com

Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game

The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
abccolumbia.com

North Carolina Continues Building Thousands of Homes in Flood-Prone Areas

From 1996 to 2017, North Carolina spent lots and lots of money buying back 5000 houses from homeowners living in flood-prone areas. The reason? Get people out of harm’s way. This information makes the following statement all the more puzzling. During that same time, there were more than 47,000 new homes built in flood prone areas in North Carolina. Huh?!? And with climate change, we know that flood-prone areas are more prone to flooding – not less.
WRAL News

5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage

You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
carolinajournal.com

Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’

The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.

