Read full article on original website
Related
beckerspayer.com
BCBS North Carolina lost state health plan contract despite proposing lowest overall cost, records show
The three payers competing for North Carolina's state health plan contract submitted very similar bids, but Aetna ultimately won out based on a higher score for its administrative services, according to new documents released by the North Carolina State Treasurer's office. According to a Feb. 7 news release, Treasurer Dale...
publicradioeast.org
Nearly 300,000 in NC could lose Medicaid coverage next month
Up to 300,000 North Carolinians currently on Medicaid could lose full health care coverage due to a budget bill Congress passed in December. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, the federal government required states to keep people on Medicaid, which meant individuals didn’t have to be reevaluated to renew each year. This was to last as long as the country was in a public health emergency.
piratemedia1.com
ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization
As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
Medicaid expansion bill, filed in NC House, kicks off 2023 health care debate
North Carolina Republicans filed a Medicaid expansion bill in the state House Wednesday, kicking off this year’s debate over whether to extend healthcare to hundreds of thousands of the state’s working poor. Around half a million North Carolinians would gain access to health insurance if the state expands...
WYFF4.com
'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
COVID-19 in NC: Cases, hospital admissions keep dropping as wastewater count spikes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions kept falling across North Carolina even as officials reported a spike in the amount of the virus in wastewater. Cases fell by 7 percent and the number of people admitted to hospitals with COVID dropped below 1,000 for the first time since mid-December according to […]
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians Believe They Will Live Longer Than Most Americans
When you delve a bit deeper, there are actually several reasons that North Carolinians may be justified in being confident of surpassing their state life expectancy: North Carolina has a higher-than-average number of hospitals and healthcare facilities, which provide residents with access to quality medical care. Additionally, the state has implemented programs aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, such as encouraging physical activity and healthy eating, which has helped to reduce the prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity and heart disease. These factors, combined with North Carolina’s relatively low poverty rate and high median household income, have contributed to the state’s higher-than-average life expectancy.
OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves
In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
publicradioeast.org
NC bill offering tenant protections to long-term hotel guests clear committee
A bill addressing when long-term hotel guests in North Carolina qualify for tenant protections has cleared a Senate committee. The proposal would apply tenant protections — like those associated with houses and apartments — to people who stay at a hotel for 90 consecutive stays. The measure is...
bpr.org
North Carolina lawmakers form caucus to support HBCUs
North Carolina lawmakers are creating a new bipartisan legislative caucus focused on supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities. “This is historic. We will be the first state legislature in the country to launch a bipartisan, bicameral HBCU caucus,” said Rep. Zack Hawkins, a Democrat from Durham and graduate of Elizabeth City State and North Carolina Central universities.
wfmynews2.com
Majority of people not concerned about getting seriously ill from COVID-19, study shows
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 metrics in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County continue to improve. State data shows this past week, the number of reported cases and hospitalizations decreased. The only metric that increased was wastewater levels. Still, the majority of the WCNC Charlotte viewing area remains in the CDC’s low COVID-19 community level.
WECT
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site. The ordinance would ban food trucks from setting up at the dam restoration project sites once it gets started, which could be as soon as next month. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Town of Bladenboro issued...
New online tool could help behavioral health patients find care more quickly
RALEIGH, N.C. — Doctors say the number of people needing behavioral health care is on the rise. One in five people in North Carolina are currently experiencing a behavioral health issue. The state has a new online tool to get patients where they need to be – and reduce...
Compassionate Care Act creates regulatory system for medical cannabis industry in North Carolina
RALEIGH, NC. - The North Carolina General Assembly has introduced the North Carolina Compassionate Care Act as a part of Chapter 90 of the General Statutes. The act, also known as Article 5H, aims to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties associated with using cannabis for medical purposes.
carolinajournal.com
Lawmakers have chance to end state’s CON game
The N.C. General Assembly could turn a New Bern eye surgeon’s three-year legal battle into a moot discussion. But it’s unlikely that Dr. Jay Singleton would complain. He would end up with the same result as if he had won his ongoing lawsuit against state health care regulators.
asheville.com
North Carolina Department of Insurance Negotiates Settlement on Dwelling Rate Request
The N.C. Department of Insurance has ended its legal dispute with the North Carolina Rate Bureau regarding the bureau’s proposed 42.6% dwelling rate increase, averting a potentially costly administrative battle with insurance companies. After studying the data, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey negotiated a statewide average increase of 9.9%, which...
abccolumbia.com
North Carolina Continues Building Thousands of Homes in Flood-Prone Areas
From 1996 to 2017, North Carolina spent lots and lots of money buying back 5000 houses from homeowners living in flood-prone areas. The reason? Get people out of harm’s way. This information makes the following statement all the more puzzling. During that same time, there were more than 47,000 new homes built in flood prone areas in North Carolina. Huh?!? And with climate change, we know that flood-prone areas are more prone to flooding – not less.
5 reasons for the continuing worker shortage
You know this from going about your daily life: we have a serious worker shortage. In North Carolina, even if every unemployed worker was connected with an available job, there would still be nearly 160,000 open positions and no one to fill them. That’s according to figures from the U.S. Department of Commerce.
New details made public about state employee health insurance switch. Could premiums go down?
State employees might see their health insurance premiums go down once the North Carolina State Health Plan switches to a new company, North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell told reporters Tuesday. The leadership of the health plan voted late last year to change the plan from Blue Cross and Blue Shield...
carolinajournal.com
Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’
The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.
Comments / 0