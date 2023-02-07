Read full article on original website
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Healthline
How Do Adderall and Meth (Methamphetamine) Differ?
While Adderall is similar to “meth,” they aren’t identical chemicals. Methamphetamine can be used to treat ADHD but only under careful doctor supervision. Prescriptions for drugs to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are on the rise in the United States. According to the data, amphetamines have...
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
FOX 11 and 41
The ADHD medication shortage is getting worse. What went wrong?
As the nationwide Adderall shortage enters its fifth month, people who rely on medication to help manage attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder are finding few, if any, available alternatives. There’s no sign of relief yet, and no easy solution to the problem, pharmacy experts say. Widespread scarcity has hit Adderall alternatives, too.
MedicalXpress
Harmful pollution boosting superbug 'silent pandemic'
Containing and cleaning up environmental pollution, especially in waterways, is crucial to controlling increasingly bullet-proof superbugs which could kill tens of millions by mid-century, a new UN report said Tuesday. Superbugs—strains of bacteria resistant to antibiotics—are estimated to have killed 1.27 million people in 2019, and the World Health Organization...
msn.com
Which Age Group Has the Biggest Heavy Drinking Problem in America
Slide 1 of 15: Alcohol consumption in America spiked during the pandemic, according to a 2020 study by the RAND corporation - which reported that drinking frequency rose by 14% in adults over 30. Despite this pandemic-fueled increase, the number of adults who engage in alcohol consumption has actually decreased from pre-pandemic numbers. According to a poll from Gallup, about 60% of adults drank alcohol in 2021, as opposed to 65% in 2019. Of the 133 million people who did drink in 2021, 45% engaged in binge drinking - defined as having five or more alcoholic beverages on the same occasion for men, or four for women - while 12.8% admitted to heavy drinking, which involves binge drinking on at least five occasions within a 30-day period. These are the states with the highest rates of binge drinking. To compile a list of the current, binge, and heavy alcohol use in the U.S. among people aged 12 years and older, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the data site Statista, which analyzed data from a survey conducted by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The survey, which was conducted over a period of time in 2021, included around 70,000 participants who were asked about their drinking habits in the past month. The results were published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration in January 2023. Young adults aged 21 to 25 constitute the largest group of drinkers, with 62.2% engaging in alcohol consumption, as well as the largest group of binge drinkers, with 36.8% having five or more drinks on a single occasion. Following closely behind, 26- to 29-year olds have the second highest rates of both current and binge drinking, as well as the highest rates of heavy drinking. Over 10% of 26- to 29-year olds engaged in binge drinking on five or more occasions in a 30-day period. With the legal drinking age being 21, it’s no surprise that more young adults in the 21- to 25-year age range drink than any other group. However, 31.3% of 18- to 21-year-olds also admitted to drinking alcohol, with 17.2% engaging in binge drinking. Although younger teens also admitted to drinking alcohol, rates of drinking among teens from grades 8 to 12 have decreased significantly since the early ‘90s, from about 40% in 1991 to 15% in 2021. (See how much Americans have been drinking almost every year since 1850.)
Report: Fentanyl deaths of children under 14 surging
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a rate faster than any other age group, according to a new report
"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.
One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue. She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.
Legalizing Marijuana Doesn't Raise Drug, Alcohol Abuse: Study
An average adult living in a U.S. state with legal weed isn’t more likely to have a substance abuse problem than their twin living where it’s banned. In fact, a twin in a state with legal marijuana is slightly less likely to develop a drinking problem or drive drunk than their sibling, researchers found.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Prison sentences don’t reflect ‘horror’ doled out to workers by residential care facility owners, AG says
Multi-year prison sentences on human trafficking and labor-related charges were handed down Wednesday for three members of a family that owned and operated adult residential care facilities in California. From 2008 to 2019, prosecutors said, three members of the Gamos family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom...
MedicalXpress
Understanding the effects of fentanyl
Fentanyl is a highly addictive opioid drug that kills hundreds of Texans every year, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services. Doctors can prescribe fentanyl to treat severe pain after surgery or for late-stage cancer. Most recent cases of fentanyl overdose are happening with illicit fentanyl, according to the CDC.
The Science of Alcohol Induced Anxiety
As a nurse and recovering alcoholic, I understand the biological processes that precipitate anxiety in alcohol users. I also have a deep understanding of how alcohol affects the nervous system. The trouble is, this info just isn’t out there. Doctors and other health professionals don’t teach anyone about this. I aim to change that by creating educational articles like this.
wdfxfox34.com
Medication Treatment for Alcohol Addiction
Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/medication-treatment-for-alcohol-addiction/. One of the most critical health risks in the United States is alcohol-related problems, which are caused by drinking too much, too quickly, or too frequently. According to research, more than 14 million people over the age of 18 have an alcohol use disorder (AUD), and...
MedicalXpress
Study: Cannabis has same effect on adolescents and adults, and CBD doesn't dampen effects
The short-term effects of vaporized cannabis do not differ between adolescents and adults, while cannabidiol (CBD) does not dampen the effects of the drug, finds a new study led by UCL and King's College London researchers. For the experimental study published in Addiction, the researchers measured how regular cannabis users...
msn.com
New study links psychedelic drug experience to certain positive health behaviors
A new online survey of U.S. adults indicates that people who report using any of the classic psychedelics at least once in their lives also reported smoking cigarettes less often and eating healthier diets. The study was published in *[Therapeutic Advances in Psychopharmacology*](https://doi.org/10.1177/20451253221135363)\. Classic psychedelics are a type of hallucinogenic...
KTEN.com
Treating Addiction with Anxiety Disorders
Originally Posted On: https://www.virtuerecoverycenter.com/blog/treating-addiction-with-anxiety-disorders/. In 2019, over 300 million people in the United States were suffering from an anxiety disorder.1(anxiety disorders) In addition, over 20 million people were diagnosed with a substance use disorder (addiction to a substance) within the same year.2(the addiction public health crisis) With such high numbers, it is no surprise that millions of people bear the burden of both an anxiety and substance use disorder diagnosis every year. But why do they occur together?
Freethink
New evidence that teeth can fill their own cavities
Pretty much anyone can do a disturbingly accurate imitation of the sound of a dentists’s drill at varying speeds as it prepares a tooth cavity for filling. It’s not an experience most people savor, and it takes a special kind of person to choose to spend eight hours a day — except Wednesdays — inside other people’s mouths.
Medical News Today
Narcotics vs. opioids: Are they the same?
The terms “narcotics” and “opioids” are both commonly used, but the preferred term in medical and legal contexts is now “opioids.” Opioids are primarily used for pain relief. According to the. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , people used to refer to...
I lost a child to opioids. Compassion, not criminalization, could spare others my grief.
I lost my son, Tyler, to an accidental overdose. Parents’ hurt and anger are too often manipulated to punish the wrong people.
What Is Ovarian Torsion?
The ovaries can be affected by various problems that negatively impact the reproductive system, and one such issue is ovarian torsion.
