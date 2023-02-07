ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Fin-ally: It's Almost ‘Mermaid Month' at Ventura Harbor Village

WITCHES, ELVES, AND MERMAIDS, TOO: If you had to name some of the more common locations where you'd discover a marvelously magical being, you might cite "the gnarled, hollowed-out stump of a spectacular oak" or "a castle in the mist" or "a haunted library." Adding "a sunshine-laden entertainment district full of shops and eateries" might not top your particular mythical destination round-up, but include it, you should, for Ventura Harbor Village is just that special. You only need visit the vibrant ocean-snug spot just before Halloween or the holidays to find witches on paddleboards or the Jolly Old Elf rocking a kayak. And as for the entire month of March? It's all about mermaids, mermen, and the ethereal icons of the sea. True, you won't likely see these fin-rocking favorites out in the harbor waves, but you'll find nods to them around the district.
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

San Pedro Fish Market closing after 65 years

LOS ANGELES - The iconic San Pedro Fish Market is shutting down after more than 65 years in business. "San Pedro Fish Market has been serving our community for over 65 years, and on behalf of the 400 employees and generations of families who have called San Pedro Fish Market their home we express gratitude to Council member Tim McOsker, the Port of Los Angeles, and the team at West Harbor who have worked with us collaboratively on the waterfront in San Pedro," the market posted in an update on its Facebook page.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dcnewsnow.com

Plane and bus collide at LAX

Four people were sent to the hospital after a passenger plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports. Four people were sent to the hospital after a passenger plane collided with a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

6 hospitalized in Woodland Hills crash

Six people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills on Saturday night. The collision happened on the corner of Topanga Canyon and Califa Street around 6:25 p.m., said the Los Angeles Fire Department. The multi-vehicle crash left six people hospitalized – one in critical condition, one in moderate condition, and four others in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Look at This! Pasadena City Hall

Some buildings are more than just buildings, they are expressions of artful grandeur, standing the test of time, just as spectacular now as when they were built. Pasadena's City Hall, built in 1927 at a cost of $1.3 million, is one such building with a rectangular edifice outlining a courtyard with a cast-stone Baroque-style fountain. The California Mediterranean style building was designed by John Bakewell & Arthur Brown who were influenced by the early Renaissance style of 16th century Italian architect Andrea Palladio. The firm had previously gained national attention for their design of San Francisco City Hall in 1915.Different parts of the rectangular building run different heights, from single story to three stories.. The 235 rooms and passageways cover 170,000 square feet.The building is made of reinforced concrete with a stucco-plaster finish, elaborate cast stone ornamentation, clay tile roof, and a Spanish Baroque domed tower, topped with a lantern.A multi-year, $120 million seismic retrofit project earned it a Conservancy Preservation Award in 2008.  Several movies and television shows have been shot at the historic city hall building, most recently it doubled as Pawnee City Hall on Parks and Recreation, though, only tight shots of the structure were ever shown.
PASADENA, CA

