The Disco Biscuits stopped at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday Feb. 3rd. This was the third stop of their winter tour, and the coldest night of the year in the Northeast. Those fans who were willing to brave the sub-zero temperatures were treated to a heater of a show. The Disco Biscuits also treated fans with the release of a new studio album Shocked! on the same day.

