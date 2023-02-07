ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

NYS Music

In Focus: Disco Biscuits at The Palace Theatre

The Disco Biscuits stopped at the Palace Theatre in Albany on Friday Feb. 3rd. This was the third stop of their winter tour, and the coldest night of the year in the Northeast. Those fans who were willing to brave the sub-zero temperatures were treated to a heater of a show. The Disco Biscuits also treated fans with the release of a new studio album Shocked! on the same day.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

Blue Note Jazz Club Announces Alternate Ticketing Methods for Fans

Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has announced they will be introducing an alternative ticketing method for fans. This is particularly timely given the recent Ticketmaster Senate hearing regarding the disastrous ticket pricing and inconvenient ways to purchase tickets. Since 1981, the Blue Note Jazz Club has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Proctors Collaborative Announces Global Music Passport Series

Proctors Collaborative and Universal Preservation Hall have announced The Passport Series in collaboration with Music Haven, which will bring global music styles to Upstate audiences this spring. For 30 years, Music Haven has presented an amazing array of global sounds in Schenectady’s Central Park transporting summer seekers to locales like...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NYS Music

In Focus: The Q-Tip Bandits Stop by Mercury Lounge on their Winter Tour

On Friday, February 3rd, The Q-Tip Bandits sold out the beloved Mercury Lounge on the Lower East Side of Manhattan. With support from openers Enrose and Seeing Double, there was an incredible and animated vibe as both the crowd and the performers fed each others energy over the course of the night.
MANHATTAN, NY
NYS Music

The Killers and Foo Fighters to Headline Sea.Hear.Now 2023

The fifth installment of the Sea.Hear.Now festival will be returning to its familiar grounds along the picturesque waterfront in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 16-17, 2023. The annual two-day music festival will be headlined by alternative rockers The Killers on Saturday and 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters on Sunday.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

