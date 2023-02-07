ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Vicente Fernández Statue Unveiling Held in Walnut Park

In honor of the late Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, Walnut Park will be holding a two-day statue unveiling at Plaza La Alameda on Friday and Saturday. The 4-ton statue displays the artist mounted on a horse, an exact replica which is displayed next to his grave in the Mexican State of Jalisco.
LOS ANGELES, CA

