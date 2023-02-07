ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case

Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."

The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker

Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets

The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?

At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very entertaining trade deadline, making some moves that should lead them to compete for higher spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Purple and Gold seemed to be done after they failed to land Kyrie Irving, but their front office got to work and landed a couple of interesting pieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy