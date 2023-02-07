Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Young girl goes viral for reaction to sitting next to LeBron James
A young girl has gone viral for her great reaction to sitting next to LeBron James on Saturday night. James did not play in his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco due to his left ankle. Instead of being...
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Yardbarker
"LeBron Smiling About The Fact That Russell Westbrook Is Not A Laker Anymore", NBA Fan Jokes After Seeing LeBron James Laughing On Sideline
LeBron James was in a great mood during the Lakers' game against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Even though his team was coming off a loss and fell to another loss, James was able to revel in his historic achievements. The Lakers celebrated James for becoming the league's all-time leading...
Yardbarker
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
The Brooklyn Nets did great business before the 2023 NBA trade deadline struck, sending both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to the Western Conference and getting a big return for their stellar duo. This was unthinkable at the start of the season, but as things unfolded for the Nets, the...
Devin Booker hints that Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges could eventually return to Suns
The Phoenix Suns paid a hefty price to acquire former Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. However, Devin Booker hinted after Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers that two pieces of the Durant trade could eventually return to The Valley. When speaking with reporters,...
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
Yardbarker
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Jay-Z and Denzel Washington starred in a curious moment during a Los Angeles Lakers game earlier this week, with the former trying to calm down the latter as he was involved in a heated exchange courtside. Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was trying to get Denzel calmed after he was...
Yardbarker
Pistons made baffling moves at deadline
The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Believes Russell Westbrook Is In A Good Place Mentally Following Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers made a number of moves prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, but the biggest was undoubtedly dealing away Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade. The move brought back D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt as pieces to surround the Lakers superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Yardbarker
Paul Pierce Gets Real On LeBron James' GOAT Case
Paul Pierce and LeBron James may have had their share of rivalry, but the former had that "game sees game" moment when he lavished praise on the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. James is currently basking in the glory of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in the NBA, and that saw players, former and present doff their hats in respect to the 38-year-old.
Yardbarker
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
The Brooklyn Nets have a feel-good roster after the franchise traded away Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. The Nets were expected to make a run for the championship this season, but Kyrie Irving's trade request and subsequent move changed the game for the organization. They can still expect to get some impressive wins, but the Big 3 era officially ended in 2023.
Yardbarker
Rapper Drake drops staggering amount of money in Super Bowl LVII bets
The 36-year-old dropped $700,000 on a Chiefs victory, $50,000 on Kansas City winning both halves of the game and another $30,000 on the team leading all four quarters. Drake put down $50,000 apiece on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster being the Chiefs' first touchdown scorers of the game. Smith-Schuster has yet to record a touchdown this postseason and caught only three during the regular season — one of which was the first of the game.
Yardbarker
Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?
At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Were Involved In Kevin Durant Sweepstakes
With Kevin Durant back on the West coast, the NBA hierarchy has been shaken up in a major way this season. Even before KD's arrival, the Suns were one of the most dangerous teams in basketball, and now, with him on the roster, they stand as one of the favorites to win the title.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a very entertaining trade deadline, making some moves that should lead them to compete for higher spots in the stacked Western Conference. The Purple and Gold seemed to be done after they failed to land Kyrie Irving, but their front office got to work and landed a couple of interesting pieces.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II
Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to the Pistons and Saddiq Bey to the Hawks.
Yardbarker
Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update
The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
