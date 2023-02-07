ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Supporters make a push for paid family leave in Maine

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Paid Family Leave Coalition on Tuesday launched a renewed push for a paid family and medical leave benefit as the Democratic-controlled Legislature takes up the issue.

Maine Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, and Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston, who are leading the effort, said there has been no major progress at the federal level for three decades.

“The United States is the only developed country in the world without a national paid family and medical leave policy, leaving it up to states to piece together solutions,” Cloutier said.

The bill is still being worked out but it’s expected to allow up to 12 weeks of benefit with up to 90% of pay, to be funded through a payroll tax divided by workers and employers. The Legislature’s Paid Family Leave Commission recommended that businesses with fewer than 15 workers be exempted from participation.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills wrote and signed a bill into law in 2019 allowed earned sick days for workers, and a spokesperson said she’s awaiting final recommendations from the commission for family leave.

“The governor understands the importance of paid family leave, and she believes it is important that discussions before the Legislature take into consideration the landscape of Maine’s economy and the perspective of Maine employers, particularly small businesses,” Ben Goodman, the governor’s press secretary, said Tuesday.

Maine

The federal government passed a law 30 years ago to make family leave an unpaid benefit. Across the country, 11 states including Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island in New England have since put a paid family and medical leave benefit in place.

Across the country, 20% of private sector workers have access to paid family leave through an employer and only 42% have access to short-term disability insurance, officials said. Nearly one in four mothers return to work within two weeks of giving birth, and one in five retirees leave the workforce earlier than expected to care for an ill family member, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Schools become flashpoint for Republicans eyeing White House

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has called for parents to elect and fire school principals. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. And Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who is expected to announce her White House bid next week, is among the Republicans taking aim at critical race theory.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Montana bill would let students misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005092/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Johns County. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy