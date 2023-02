Bradley sophomore guard Connor Hickman turned around with his arms raised as soon as a 3-pointer left the hands of senior guard Ville Tahvanainen. As the shot – Tahvanainen’s sixth 3-pointer of the game on six attempts – fell through the net, junior guard Duke Deen windmilled his right arm all the way down the floor too as a throng of fans at Carver Arena all came to their feet.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO