You Gotta Read This! The Greater Ashland Beacon Takes Second Place Excellence Award at KPA Winter Convention Three Years In A Row

OnlyInYourState
The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen
The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. MAN IN CUSTODY AFTER HE STOLE FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH GRAVE VAULT THIS PAST WEEKEND IN INEZ
FEBRUARY 9, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. ‘GRAVE’ CRIMES: MARCUS DYLAN THOMPSON (LEFT PHOTO), 24, OF ULYSSES, KY., AFTER HIS ARREST BY MINGO COUNTY DEPUTIES ON MONDAY, AFTER HE STOLE A FUNERAL HOME TRUCK WITH A GRAVE VAULT IN ITS BED (PHOTO RIGHT), ON SATURDAY AND THEN ABANDONED IN WEST VIRGINIA ON SUNDAY.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
WSAZ
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
wchsnetwork.com
Strong odor in Building 5 explained
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
WDTV
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury
UPDATE (11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8th): Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released a statement Wednesday evening saying “Only thing I can say at this time is that I’m innocent of these charges and I’m looking forward to my day in court.” MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by […]
West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
k105.com
Kentucky prosecutor, wife, stole nearly $600,000 from county attorney’s office
A former eastern Kentucky prosecutor and his wife, who are serving time in federal prison, were found to have stolen nearly $600,000 from the Lawrence County Attorney’s Office. The former County Attorney for Lawrence County, Michael T. Hogan, 54, and his wife and legal secretary, Joy M. Hogan, 42,...
thelevisalazer.com
BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES
LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
wchsnetwork.com
Three injured in Boone County wreck
MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Large Amounts of Drugs, Cash, And Guns Recovered in Drug Bust
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major...
Kanawha County, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing box truck from hotel parking lot
CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK)– A man was arrested on Wednesday following an early morning crash in the 500 block of Campbells Creek Drive in Kanawha County, West Virginia. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies got to the scene, they learned that the large box truck which had been reported stolen from the Country […]
