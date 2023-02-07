ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

You Gotta Read This! The Greater Ashland Beacon Takes Second Place Excellence Award at KPA Winter Convention Three Years In A Row

 5 days ago
OnlyInYourState

The Best Southern Fried Chicken In West Virginia Comes Straight From The Sumthin’ Good Soul Food Kitchen

The famous cooking magazine Taste of Home recently identified the best fried chicken in every state. And just where do you think the best fried chicken in the Mountain State can be found? Well, at least as announced by Taste of Home — and hundreds of happy customers (maybe even thousands?) agree — the best fried chicken in West Virginia comes straight from the kitchen of Sumthin’ Good Soul Food, a delicious southern comfort food restaurant tucked away in South Charleston.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
WAVERLY, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Strong odor in Building 5 explained

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury

UPDATE (11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8th): Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released a statement Wednesday evening saying “Only thing I can say at this time is that I’m innocent of these charges and I’m looking forward to my day in court.” MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia authorities find boot in pond man fell into

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller says authorities found a boot in the pond a man fell into last week in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Sheriff Miller, the man fell into contaminated water at the ICL production plant Friday evening. Sheriff Miller says further search efforts will take about a week […]
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

BROWN STEALING FROM BROWN’S LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES

LOUISA, Ky. — A Lawrence County grand jury issued six indictments on February 9. Of note is Will Brown being charged with theft by deception. He allegedly issued fuel receipts that didn’t reflect monetary refunds that he received with the intent to defraud Brown’s Food Service of approximately $11,628.31.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Three injured in Boone County wreck

MADISON, W.Va. — Three people are recovering at area hospitals after a two-car collision on Corridor G in Boone County. Boone County deputies say the crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Thursday. A vehicle pulled into the path of oncoming traffic rom Low Gap Road onto U.S. Route 119. The collision left one victim trapped in the wreckage and a total of three victims had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle an overnight fire in Lucasville

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Scioto County battled a structure fire in the early hours of this morning. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bethel Hill Road, and crews were quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the structure was found to...
LUCASVILLE, OH

