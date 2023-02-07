LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men's tennis team earned its fourth straight home victory to start 2023 Saturday, beating UC Irvine 6-1 at Los Angeles Tennis Center. It was a two-win day for Patrick Zahraj, who capped his performance with the clinching result on the top court. Jeffrey Fradkin and Aadarsh Tripathi also prevailed on doubles and singles courts, with the pair collaborating to seal the first point of the day for the Bruins (5-1). Enrique Luque Rico picked up the lone victory of the day for the Anteaters (0-3), after the contest was decided.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO