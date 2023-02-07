Dr. Debbie Webster loves horror movies. Not the blood and guts variety, but scary movies with a psychological twist. Her favorite is The Conjuring. Not surprising, given she holds a Master's and Doctorate in Clinical Psychology with a specialty in Abnormal Psychology. However, Dr. Webster, Phoenix College's Behavioral Sciences Department Chair, wasn't always without fear. Her determination to face her fears as a child and young adult might be what makes watching scary movies entertaining for her now. "When I was ten, I witnessed a little boy in a horrible car accident. I had a hard time getting into a car after that." But learn to drive she did. She also doesn't like heights, but she climbed a mountain in Geology class and a 40-foot tower in the military reserves. "The point is," she said, "face your fears. If you don't, you'll shy away from experiences you might enjoy."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO