Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For Staff
N.B.A. legend and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal is opening a second location in Houston of his popular restaurant chain, Big Chicken, and he is looking for people to join his team.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
Pizza Hut Just Brought Back This 90s Fan Favorite To Its Menu—Customers Are Freaking Out!
More than two decades ago, the ‘Big New Yorker’ pizza offering from Pizza Hut became a fan-favorite item due to its huge size, New York inspiration and extra cheesy taste. While it was only available at Pizza Hut chain locations for a brief time in 1999, customers have never forgotten, and been asking for the return of the cult classic ever since.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Tennessee
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
ABC News
Taco Bell's new Ultimate GameDay Box has crispy chicken wings, Mexican pizza and crunchy tacos
Pizza and wings are quintessential Super Bowl foods, so Taco Bell has incorporated both into a special new trio box ahead of the big game on Feb. 12. For $22, the new Ultimate GameDay Box comes with one Mexican pizza, eight crispy chicken wings, two spicy ranch dipping sauces, and four crunchy tacos meant to be shared with a crowd.
KFC Makes One of Its Fried Chicken Tests Permanent
The Chicken Wrap was went through a field test in Atlanta last October.
McDonald's Menu Bringing Back a Beloved Fan Favorite (and a New Classic)
While rivals Burger King and Wendy's have relied on menu innovation, McDonald's has mostly taken a different path. Burger King really wants your attention. The chain regularly adds new items to its menus including both serious additions like its various takes on a chicken sandwich or its Whopper Melts to novelty Whoppers designed to get media attention. The Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report burger chain has fallen...
ZDNet
Chick-fil-A and McDonald's now have surprising competition right on their doorstep
Technology has made eating so much easier. Now, you don't have to prepare by straining your body and going to a store for ingredients. You don't even have to get in your car -- or, perish the notion, walk -- to satiate your instant desires at a fast-food joint. You...
Fried Chicken Restaurant From Korea Set to Open
Fried chicken is about as staple of an American culinary creation as anything else offered in the United States. However, other nationalities and regions around the world have taken notice. During the Korean War, U.S. troops introduced fried chicken to the local population, as military members celebrated Thanksgiving with fried chicken, instead of turkey, which was not easily available to them. While the military eventually left, the idea of fried chicken remained. Since then, South Korea has crafted its own fried chicken recipes and flavors, unique to them with their available spices and flavors. It has grown increasingly popular over the decades, and now a Korean-based fried chicken restaurant is making its way to metro Phoenix.
The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023
The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
foodgressing.com
KFC chunky chicken pot pies for $5 at US locations
KFC is offering comforting chunky chicken pot pies for only $5 at US locations! KFC’s savory chicken pot pies are freshly prepared in restaurants and filled with tender bites of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken, diced potatoes, peas and carrots, covered in a savory sauce and baked in a flaky, golden crust.
This Is The Best Hot Sauce In Texas
Food & Wine determined the most popular hot sauce brands in each state.
Carls Jr. And Hardees Just Dropped 2 Philly Cheesesteak Flavors
If you're going to Philadelphia, you mustn't miss an opportunity to try the city's famed Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The sandwich, which typically includes strips of ribeye steak, griddled onions, and melty cheese, was born in the 1930s when a hot dog vendor experimented with his lunch one day. Since then, it's become a beloved food in American fare, and has been sold in different sandwich shops all around the city (via Visit Philly) — and it's popularity makes sense, since the Philly Cheesesteak has become a iconic part of the city's culture (per Tony Lukes).
Culver's just switched from Pepsi to Coke. See which major US restaurants serve which soda brands.
For all you die-hard Pepsi fans out there, we understand how hard it can be to find a place to eat that serves your beverage of choice.
nrn.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken passes 100 units, plots steep growth
Dave’s Hot Chicken was born five years ago in a parking lot in East Hollywood and has quickly zoomed past 100 locations, from its birthplace in Los Angeles to Brooklyn, Canada and Dubai. The brand plans to open an additional 70 locations this year, according to Bill Phelps, CEO...
Move Over Chicken Fries, Burger King Tries Two New Takes on 'Fries'
The fast-food giant is adding two new takes on a familiar classic that McDonald's and Wendy's doesn't offer. When it's time for Burger King to put something new on the menu, your first thought is probably Whopper. After all, the fast food chain has released some eye-catching flavored Whoppers. Whether it's the Shroom n' Swiss Melt Whopper, the spooky Halloween Whopper, or even the infamous Pregnancy Whoppers, BK is not at all afraid to try something new (even if it's weird.) ...
nrn.com
How Chick-fil-A’s Cauliflower Sandwich came to life
Considering Stuart Tracy’s culinary background, it seems a bit serendipitous that Chick-fil-A’s first foray into the plant-based category would feature a cauliflower filet. The chef and former restaurant owner first tried fried cauliflower in 2013. "It was one of those moments where I wondered why I had never...
ConsumerAffairs
KFC makes a bold move to try and block McDonald’s chicken push
McDonald’s had no sooner put a bun on its plot to overthrow its chicken-driven competition than Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) responded. The Colonel’s counter offensive is a one-two punch of wraps available immediately nationwide – one directed at younger diners who can bolster some demographic growth for the chain.
nrn.com
7 exciting restaurant equipment innovations we saw at NAFEM
After five years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NAFEM (the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers) was back this year in Orlando showcasing the latest and greatest in foodservice equipment and technology. As expected, labor-saving robots and automation were the stars of the show — from back of the house robot arms to help in the kitchen, to automated pizza ovens and salad bars. But we were also intrigued by environmentally focused equipment with an eye toward zero waste.
Miles Teller & His Wife Keleigh Sperry Dance in Tube Socks With Their French Bulldog for Bud Light’s Super Bowl Ad
Miles Teller has become a household name after he starred alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick” and opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix’s “Spiderhead.” This year, Teller is taking his acting credentials to the next level for a Super Bowl commercial. Teller will make an appearance in Bud Light’s 2023 Super Bowl ad with his wife Keleigh Sperry and their French bulldog Bugsy. Titled “Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy,” the 60-second clip sees the couple dancing to on-hold music with their dog, while enduring a 50-minute wait to speak to a customer service representative. The couple finds “easy enjoyment” in...
