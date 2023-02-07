Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR)...
NASDAQ
GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value
In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty
BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50,...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Sen. Chuck Schumer says the US believes that unknown aerial objects shot down over North America are balloons
Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer said the United States believes unknown objects shot down over Alaska and Canada are balloons.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
NASDAQ
Prince Matthew Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that Prince Matthew has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 32.33MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 10.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 34.24MM shares and...
NASDAQ
J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $139.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
NASDAQ
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock
During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
NASDAQ
Rent-A-Center (RCII) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.36), with the stock changing hands as low as $26.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Why Clean Energy Stocks Cratered This Week
In what's becoming a wild ride for investors, clean energy stocks crashed this week. The market had been shifting back toward growth and higher-risk stocks early in 2023, but that momentum just reversed again. Shares of some of the riskier clean energy companies have been hit hardest. According to data...
