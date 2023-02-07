ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 2/12/2023

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR)...
COLORADO STATE
NASDAQ

GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Friday, shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (Symbol: VRTS) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $210.00, changing hands as low as $209.95 per share. Virtus Investment Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTS shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall on slowdown jitters, Adani group uncertainty

BENGALURU, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares declined on Friday, tracking a slide in global equities on fears that monetary policy tightening would slow down economic growth, and as the latest chapter in the Adani Group saga soured sentiment further. The Nifty 50 index .NSEI closed 0.21% lower at 17,856.50,...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023

Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
NASDAQ

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) Passes Through 2% Yield Mark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.8), with the stock changing hands as low as $139.96 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
NASDAQ

Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
NASDAQ

Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
NASDAQ

Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ

Why I Won't Touch Affirm Stock

During the first two years of the pandemic, when demand for everything was soaring, stimulus cash was bolstering household budgets, and interest rates were near zero, buy now, pay later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) never turned much of a profit. If the business didn't really work then, when all the conditions were right, I find it hard to believe that it can work now.
NASDAQ

Rent-A-Center (RCII) Passes Through 5% Yield Mark

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.36), with the stock changing hands as low as $26.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ

Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation

On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ

Why Clean Energy Stocks Cratered This Week

In what's becoming a wild ride for investors, clean energy stocks crashed this week. The market had been shifting back toward growth and higher-risk stocks early in 2023, but that momentum just reversed again. Shares of some of the riskier clean energy companies have been hit hardest. According to data...

Comments / 0

Community Policy