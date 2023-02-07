Read full article on original website
You Can Adopt Stinkin' Cute Domesticated Skunks From This Rescue in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Florida Rapper Billy Adams III Charged with Murder of Pregnant GirlfriendSara IrshadTampa, FL
History Comes to Life at Henry B. Plant MuseumModern GlobeTampa, FL
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Get Dumped Right Before Valentine's Day? You Can Get Revenge By Naming A Florida Cockroach After Your ExUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilders set to capitalize on shifting demographics
Key takeaway: As Tampa Bay housing costs continue to price prospective buyers out of the market, homebuilders flock to outlying areas in anticipation of surging demand. Core challenge: The inflated cost of materials has made it difficult for builders to keep homes priced in the $350,000-$400,000 range that attracts young families looking to move up from a starter home or rental.
businessobserverfl.com
City pushes to attract businesses, developers to major commercial thoroughfare
Office building sale: A 36,149-square-foot office building in Naples has sold. A company named Buffalo Grove Venture bought the property at 1185 Immokalee Road for $10 million. The three-story building was built in 2002. According to Collier County property records, the previous owner, Naples 9 LLC, paid $11.5 million for the building in 2008. LSI Cos. represented the seller.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly $12 million estate listed in Sarasota
A waterfront property in Sarasota has found itself on the market for the first time in over 40 years. The home at 900 Alameda Lane has been listed for $11.9 million. The estate sits on nearly 2 acres featuring gardens and a resort-style pool alongside a 3,209-square-foot house, a 912-square-foot cottage house and a 678-square-foot carriage house.
brevardtimes.com
Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station
TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered
Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
How soaring Florida home values are impacting rent
It's coming as a surprise to some, a big increase in their monthly expenses either directly, or indirectly due to higher property taxes.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
News4Jax.com
Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing
BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
tampamagazines.com
Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023
Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
WESH
5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from RaceTrac lottery ticket
A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland
Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
First market in downtown Lakeland set to open
Santana has been running Divicious Deli and Coffee Shop for about a decade downtown. Next door to it, she is opening Bodega Market.
businessobserverfl.com
St. Pete bank names new CFO
Sharon Hill, a native of St. Petersburg and veteran of Florida’s banking industry, has joined St. Pete-based Climate First Bank as executive vice president and CFO. She succeeds Michele Glorie, who has retired after three years at the bank. According to a news release, Hill previously served as CFO...
fox13news.com
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
BRANDON, Fla. - A Hillsborough County woman is hoping to get help rescuing an alligator from her community’s retention pond. She told FOX13 the gator’s mouth has been taped shut since December when a trapper attempted to remove it from the pond. "Whoever attempted to trap him and...
