ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilders set to capitalize on shifting demographics

Key takeaway: As Tampa Bay housing costs continue to price prospective buyers out of the market, homebuilders flock to outlying areas in anticipation of surging demand. Core challenge: The inflated cost of materials has made it difficult for builders to keep homes priced in the $350,000-$400,000 range that attracts young families looking to move up from a starter home or rental.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

City pushes to attract businesses, developers to major commercial thoroughfare

Office building sale: A 36,149-square-foot office building in Naples has sold. A company named Buffalo Grove Venture bought the property at 1185 Immokalee Road for $10 million. The three-story building was built in 2002. According to Collier County property records, the previous owner, Naples 9 LLC, paid $11.5 million for the building in 2008. LSI Cos. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Nearly $12 million estate listed in Sarasota

A waterfront property in Sarasota has found itself on the market for the first time in over 40 years. The home at 900 Alameda Lane has been listed for $11.9 million. The estate sits on nearly 2 acres featuring gardens and a resort-style pool alongside a 3,209-square-foot house, a 912-square-foot cottage house and a 678-square-foot carriage house.
SARASOTA, FL
brevardtimes.com

Florida Man Buys $1 Million Scratch Off At RaceTrac Gas Station

TAMPA, Florida – The Florida Lottery announced that Roman Rodriguez, 61, of Wimauma, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. The Hillsborough County man chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Rodriguez...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Landmark Searstown Mosaic Mural Uncovered

Some old friends have returned to the former Searstown Shopping Center. One of the large mosaic murals by artist John Garth that adorned the north entrance to Save A Lot – and for decades before that, a Publix store – has been released from a layer of acrylic paint to reveal its bucolic scene of people gathering, selling and buying fresh produce, dairy and meat.
LAKELAND, FL
News4Jax.com

Otters invade Florida backyards, it’s a good thing

BRADENTON, Fla. – Alligators and manatees seem to get all of the attention when it comes to Florida wildlife. But river otters can be found in every region of the state except for the Keys. And their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem. Even though the river otter is a...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store

Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Top Steakhouses 2023

Culinary trends come and go, but steakhouses are forever. Since the rise of the original American steakhouses in the 1800s, steak has cemented itself as an American icon, a focus of our fine dining desires. Whether you prefer the Wagyu way or a seared sirloin, you’ll find something to whet your appetite in our roundup of top steakhouses in Tampa Bay for 2023. This year’s selections reflect Tampa Bay’s wealth of diversity in culinary thought.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Neo-Nazis Distribute Antisemitic Literature in Lakeland

Neo-Nazis have shown up again in Lakeland. On Saturday afternoon, a group of men riding around in a rented U-Haul pickup truck did a Nazi salute and threw antisemitic propaganda onto people’s lawns in neighborhoods between Edgewood Drive and Lake Hollingsworth Drive before being stopped by Lakeland police. It...
LAKELAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

St. Pete bank names new CFO

Sharon Hill, a native of St. Petersburg and veteran of Florida’s banking industry, has joined St. Pete-based Climate First Bank as executive vice president and CFO. She succeeds Michele Glorie, who has retired after three years at the bank. According to a news release, Hill previously served as CFO...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy