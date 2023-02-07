Read full article on original website
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
New York City Called Out by Abbott for Copying Texas Migrant StrategyAsh JurbergTexas State
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
$1 billion budget proposed to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
MLive.com
How to Watch the Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (2/9/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a disappointing collapse on Tuesday night, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning side of things, as they host the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Watch the Detroit Red Wings on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Red Wings had a tough test in their first...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Panthers
The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Florida Thursday against the Panthers. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. The Sharks completed the comeback Tuesday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT thanks to Timo Meier. Erik Karlsson posted...
Bo Horvat scores as New York Islanders beat Seattle Kraken
Bo Horvat scored in his home debut with New York Islanders, leading his new team to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken
NHL
Talkin' Isles: Dave Lewis
The former defenseman joins episode 39 of the podcast. Subscribe to Talkin' Isles on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Simplecast. Episodes to drop every second Wednesday. Past episodes can be found here. Former Islanders defenseman Dave Lewis joins episode 39 of the podcast. Lewis talks to Cory and Greg about:. 2:48...
NHL
Armstrong makes big move as Blues get back to work
Blues General Manager traded Tarasenko, Mikkola to New York Rangers on Thursday. With the NHL All-Star Break and the bye week behind him, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong didn't waste any time getting back to work. On Thursday, just before the team reported to Centene Community Ice Center for their...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Islanders
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Islanders this season: Jan. 3 (6-2 L @ VAN) and Feb. 9 (away). Vancouver is 46-55-13-3 all-time against New York, including a 18-28-10-2 record on the road. The Canucks are 4-5-1in their last 10 games against the Islanders, including...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: Top 10 Moments of the 2010s
The 2010s edition of the Flyers' Throwback Thursday series will take place on Feb. 9 when the Flyers host the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center. Following a chronological compilation -- not a ranking by order or importance -- of the Flyers' top 10 moments from the decade. 1....
NHL
DSP Returns to D.C.
On the penultimate day of 2022, ex-Caps winger Devante Smith-Pelly created and posted a heartfelt Instagram post to announce his retirement as a pro hockey player. Like every other member of Washington's first Stanley Cup championship team from 2017-18, Smith-Pelly will always be bonded tightly to D.C., and the District was his final NHL stop in a career that spanned nearly 400 regular season games. But Smith-Pelly's career also included three other NHL cities and a season playing in the KHL for that League's China-based team.
NHL
Islanders to Host Pride Night on Feb. 9th at UBS Arena
Pride night benefits and supports the LGBTQIA+ community. The New York Islanders are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community on Feb. 9 with the team's annual Pride Night at UBS Arena when the Isles take on the Vancouver Canucks. Pride Night will be showcased throughout the arena with special items available for...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 7, Lightning 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Led by a five-point performance from Matthew Tkachuk, the Florida Panthers charged out of the break with a 7-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Improving to 25-22-6, Florida currently sits just one point out of a playoff spot. "We're really...
NHL
With the Kraken Up Next, Devils Host Practice | NOTEBOOK
The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night before another long road trip. The Devils will host the Seattle Kraken tomorrow night and there remain a few question marks as Jack Hughes only participated in part of today's practice session. The tempo at practice was high, with five-on-five work...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs
The boys are back in town. It's been nine full days without Blue Jackets hockey, but that will get rectified this weekend as the Blue Jackets play a home-and-home with Toronto starting tonight in Nationwide Arena. It will be Hockey is for Everyone Night presented by Vorys, highlighting what should be a fun night at the downtown barn.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Wild: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against Minnesota and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild at American Airlines Center. Game 53: Dallas Stars (29-13-10, 68 points) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-18-4, 58 points) When:...
NHL
Ward excited for Hurricanes to host Stadium Series against Capitals
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Cam Ward began his NHL career by winning the Conn Smythe Trophy voted as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a rookie and helped the Carolina Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup by defeating the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the 2006 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
Vanecek pays homage to Brodeur and Resch with new mask
Vitek Vanecek decided to honor two franchise greats. The New Jersey Devils goalie rocked a new mask at Wednesday's morning skate, which took inspiration from the goalie masks of Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur and Glenn 'Chico' Resch. Vanecek's new mask has the Devils logo on top -- inspired...
NHL
How Luke Schenn Became the Mentor for a New Generation
The game is tied at two and not much time remains in the third period. At this most inopportune time, the Canucks take a potentially back-breaking penalty. The home fans hold their breath, hoping the penalty kill wouldn't end in disappointment. And on this particular December night, the punctuation mark...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Strong Checking, Shootout Heroics Spur 2-1 Win
The Philadelphia Flyers captured a 2-1 (2-1) shootout decision over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Excellent defensiver structure, tight gaps, active forechecking and a penalty-free game against the NHL's No. 1 power play club keyed the Flyers to being the better team for the decided majority of the game.
