ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
UTAH STATE
KXLY

Lea Michele on her 'incredibly healing and very eye-opening' conversations with 'Glee' costars

Riding high with her success with Broadway's "Funny Girl" revival, Lea Michele is reflecting on the drama she had with some of her former costars on "Glee." In a discussion with "Interview" magazine, Michele talked about her experience in 2020, when some of her fellow "Glee" actors said she had made life on the set of the series difficult for them.
KXLY

'You People' Jonah Hill and Lauren London kiss faked, costar says

Did Jonah Hill and Lauran London really kiss in "You People?" Their costar Andrew Schulz recently claimed on his podcast "The Brilliant Idiots" with his cohost Charlamagne Tha God that the two costars did not actually kiss in the closing scene of the film.
KXLY

Marc Maron masterfully turns his grief into laughs in new special

Marc Maron was deep in the throes of trauma and grief over the sudden loss of his creative partner and girlfriend, Lynn Shelton, in the spring of 2020. Like many of us, he was also feeling isolated and lonely due the pandemic. At the time, Maron would often take to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy