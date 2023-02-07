THEATRE RENOVATION … Rain or shine, the show must go on! The Williams County Community Theater (WCCT), which has been bringing live theater to Northwest Ohio for 70 years, is being renovated! The Goldsmith Theatre at 208 West Butler in Bryan will have a new lobby, restrooms, stage location, theater office, windows, doors, and much more. The goal is to have all construction complete by this fall. The Bryan Area Foundation kicked off this project by challenging the community and businesses to match their $100,000 grant. Anyone that would like to donate and make the restoration a reality can visit www.williamscountycommunitytheatre.com. Pictured receiving the check from left to right are Kim Semer, WCCT Trustees Treasurer; Crystal Bowers, WCCT Trustees Vice President; Mary Beth Snider, WCCT Trustees President; and Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO.

BRYAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO