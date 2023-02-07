Read full article on original website
Home-delivered meal volunteers provide watchful eye on local seniors
As Pat McCutchan-Vernier loaded the chicken casserole and pork chops into her car on Thursday, she knew she was delivering more than just hot meals to local senior citizens. “The people say the food’s great,” she said – with Thursday’s King Ranch Chicken Casserole being a real favorite among the more than 800 seniors who rely on the hot home-delivered meals from the Wood County Committee on Aging.
‘Parents’ Night Out’ program offered at BG Community Center
The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is introducing new Parents’ Night Out programming in February and March. These programs will allow parents to drop their kids off at the Bowling Green Community Center while they enjoy some time for themselves. Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to join staff at the Community Center for fun Friday night of activities, including games, arts and crafts, gym time, funny videos, and the Freedom Climber rotating climbing wall.
Community is welcome to Kitchen of Hope meal Feb. 24
Perrysburg’s Zoar Lutheran Church will host a Kitchen of Hope dinner Feb. 24 for Wood County residents and members of the church. The meal, which includes a main entrée, vegetable, starch, salad and fresh-baked dessert, starts at noon in the church’s Family Life Center, 314 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. There is no charge for the meal; however, donations can be made to the Kitchen of Hope ministry or in honor/memory of a loved one.
Goldsmith Theatre In Bryan Receives $100,000 Grant For Renovation
THEATRE RENOVATION … Rain or shine, the show must go on! The Williams County Community Theater (WCCT), which has been bringing live theater to Northwest Ohio for 70 years, is being renovated! The Goldsmith Theatre at 208 West Butler in Bryan will have a new lobby, restrooms, stage location, theater office, windows, doors, and much more. The goal is to have all construction complete by this fall. The Bryan Area Foundation kicked off this project by challenging the community and businesses to match their $100,000 grant. Anyone that would like to donate and make the restoration a reality can visit www.williamscountycommunitytheatre.com. Pictured receiving the check from left to right are Kim Semer, WCCT Trustees Treasurer; Crystal Bowers, WCCT Trustees Vice President; Mary Beth Snider, WCCT Trustees President; and Amy Miller, Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO.
New Family Friendly Businesses in Toledo: Spring 2023 Edition
Calling all Kombucha lovers! After years of looking, Boochy Mama’s has announced their new location in Downtown Toledo, just a few blocks from their old location. The new location will be in the former Okun Produce warehouse, located on N. Huron St. between Monroe and Washington. More information will be released in the coming weeks. 567-318-2240. Boochymama.com.
Large shovel-ready sites in Wood County in demand by developers
Wood County is working to create more large acreage sites that are shovel-ready for developers. Economic development officials reported last week that there is much interest in Wood County sites – but the demand is greater than the supply right now. “There’s a lot of stuff already in the...
City of Lima to host expungement clinic
LIMA — An expungement clinic will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett. The City of Lima is partnering with J. Williamson Law Firm, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Ohio Northern University Legal Clinic, Goodwill Easter Seals and more to help those in need.
New TPD officer eager to make a positive change in his hometown community
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recently welcomed 33 new officers to the force, including one hometown officer who hopes to make a difference on the streets. “I just really wanted to give back to the community and make a bigger impact in the community,” said new recruit...
Student accused of giving multiple students edibles, facing expulsion
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 7th grader is facing expulsion after school administrators say he gave edibles to their classmates. An official with Toledo Public Schools said a Glendale Feilbach Elementary School student brought edible gummies into school Monday and four kids ate them. The students were sent home as a precaution.
Safe Communities: Swear off digital distractions while driving
Safe Communities announced today that there have been 2 fatal crashes this year to date, compared to 0 last year at this time. Your cellphone – your lifeline – your family organizer – your best friend. Let’s talk about our cellphones. We recognize that in-person restrictions, due...
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
Drifters ruin church parking lot doing donuts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who live off South Avenue by Bethel Lutheran Church say they are fed up with drivers doing burnouts or donuts in the church’s parking lot. A church administrator says the drivers are tearing up the parking lot. “It’s private property, and you’re doing a...
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• There were two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported in the five-county region in the last seven days: one in Allen County and one in Putnam County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. • Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties are at low risk in the...
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
Person killed in Hidden Cedars Apartment fire
A chilly start to a bright and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has the details. A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze.
American Township Police respond to call of abducted child on Tuesday, charges pending against Lima man
2/10/23 3:15 PM Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at approximately 11:07AM the American Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Sandpiper St. Lima, Ohio regarding a 4 year old child being abducted from the residence by an unknown male subject. At the time of call the subject was walking away from the residence with the child. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the subject later identified as, Deron A. Perkins of Lima, was observed sitting on the sidewalk, tightly holding the child in his arms, refusing to let go.
Street in Fostoria closed due to downed tree
FOSTORIA, Ohio — North Union Street in Fostoria is closed Thursday night between Culbertson and West Jackson streets due to a downed tree in the road, police said. No injuries were reported. It is currently unclear how soon the tree will be removed and the road will be reopened.
Suspect at large in Kalida bank robbery
KALIDA —Authorities are searching for a man who robbed the Union Bank Company in Kalida on Saturday morning. According to a release from Putnam County Sheriff Brian Siefker, a lone man approached a teller at the Union Bank branch located at 110 E. North St., Kalida, around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Mr. Spots shows how to make a super Philly cheesesteak
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
