McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
Suspect in custody after firing shots at vehicle belonging to Metro Police sergeant
Authorities say a 19-year-old is now facing attempted criminal homicide charges after he allegedly fired shots toward a Metro Nashville Police Department sergeant’s vehicle Saturday night.
Putnam Co. man arrested, indicted after explicit photos of minors found on phones: Sheriff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on multiple of his phones, officials said. After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on...
Man found believed to be involved in the death of woman found in a creek
A murder warrant was issued for 49-year-old Andra Christman, and he is currently in custody in Illinois.
One taken to jail after deadly Friday night shooting
GLASGOW — Police released the name of two men involved in a shooting Friday evening along North Race Street. Authorities responded to a shooting complaint in the area of 1414 N. Race St. around 6:50 p.m. One person had been shot, they said. Officers found James E. Campbell, 46,...
Man taken into custody in Illinois after girlfriend found dead in Nashville creek
More than a month after a woman's body was discovered in a creek off Fairview Drive, Nashville authorities announced that her boyfriend is behind bars in Illinois in connection with her death.
Shots fired at Metro Police sergeant’s car in Bellshire; 2 people in custody
A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after burglary suspects reportedly shot at his vehicle Saturday night.
Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash, flown to hospital
Two male drivers were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro and taken by Life Flight helicopters for treatment.
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
Man facing aggravated burglary charges after thefts from short-term rentals in North Nashville
A convicted burglar has been arrested in connection with break-ins at multiple short-term rental homes in North Nashville over the past month.
Anti-violence group to honor murder victim Timothy Fetter
Partners in the Struggle is hosting a meeting Saturday to speak out against the amount of violence the city has already seen this year.
