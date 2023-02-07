ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thunder1320.com

McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident

A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

One taken to jail after deadly Friday night shooting

GLASGOW — Police released the name of two men involved in a shooting Friday evening along North Race Street. Authorities responded to a shooting complaint in the area of 1414 N. Race St. around 6:50 p.m. One person had been shot, they said. Officers found James E. Campbell, 46,...
GLASGOW, KY
1025wowcountry.com

Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest

In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Memphis Fire Department workers...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

47 kilograms of drugs seized, two arrested in Murfreesboro

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — After 47 kilograms of drugs including cocaine and fentanyl were acquired by investigators, two people were arrested Saturday in Murfreesboro, say police. 21-year-old Kevin Bucio-Arredondo and 20-year-old Leslie Heredia were the individuals charged, according to police. These arrests comes on the heels of an...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

