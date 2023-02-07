Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Cookeville Woman and Her Husband Find a Memorial Teddy Bear Made from Grandma 'Mammie's Jacket' and are HeartbrokenZack LoveCookeville, TN
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Related
Shelbyville Man facing charges after Arrest in Moore County
On 2/5/2023 Moore County, Deputy Keith Cencelewski made a traffic stop for a vehicle equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Fred Putt of Shelbyville. During Deputy Cencelewski’s investigation, Putt was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun, 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, and assorted drug paraphernalia items. He is facing six charges and is being held under a $26,500 bond at the Moore County Jail.
Fire takes down Bedford County Home
Firefighters from Bedford County Fire Department, aided by Shelbyville Fire Department, responded to a home fire on Thursday morning on Cortner Hollow Road. According to the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the fire woke up Jay and Stacy Jernigan around 6 am. The couple was treated for smoke inhalation. The flames also damaged...
thunder1320.com
McMinnville Man Arrested for Road Rage Incident
A man has been arrested for a road rage incident that took place in McMinnville on Saturday. Benjamin Anaya, 18, was taken into custody after brandishing a pistol during a dangerous confrontation on the road. According to Lieutenant Paul Springer of the McMinnville Police Department, Anaya was traveling at a...
WSMV
Putnam Co. man arrested, indicted after explicit photos of minors found on phones: Sheriff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on multiple of his phones, officials said. After almost a year of investigating, a man was arrested and indicted after explicit photos of minors were found on...
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
1025wowcountry.com
Putnam County Burglary Leads To Arrest
In the early morning hours of February 6, 2023, Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at M&W Towing in reference to a burglary. When Deputies arrived on scene, it was determined that 40-year-old Jeffery Hembree attempted to steal property from the tow yard before being spotted by the owners. Once spotted, Hembree attempted to flee in his vehicle ramming it into a fence and ultimately fleeing on foot. Hembree was ultimately arrested due to attempting to file a report stating that his vehicle had been stolen. It was later discovered that Hembree had previously stolen property from this location on January 24, 2023.
Metro Police arrest man in connection with early morning shootings at church
A man is behind bars after being accused of shooting at a church along Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing hundreds of dollars in damage to the building.
wgnsradio.com
4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
Shots fired at Metro Police sergeant’s car in Bellshire; 2 people in custody
A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after burglary suspects reportedly shot at his vehicle Saturday night.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
Franklin rocked by larger than planned explosion at quarry
The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry near Down's Boulevard and Columbia Avenue just after 1 p.m.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
Motorcyclist killed in Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road in Cedar Hill.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
Comments / 0