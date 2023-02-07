Read full article on original website
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Jalen Hurts Told Nick Sirianni to Knock It Off During the Super Bowl
VIDEO: Jalen Hurts protecting Nick Sirianni from himself.
NFL SLAMMED For Having Actress & Singer Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing 'Black National Anthem' Before Super Bowl 2023
The NFL came under fire this weekend after the league decided to include a performance of the “Black National Anthem” right before Super Bowl 2023 kicked off on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come after it was announced Lift Every Voice and Sing would be performed by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph before Super Bowl LVII kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, angry viewers rushed to social media to slam the NFL for the decision.Even more surprising is the fact that this is not the first time the song – dubbed the unofficial...
NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw's Postgame Remark
Terry Bradshaw is trending for what he said during his Super Bowl postgame ceremony. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX broadcaster told Chiefs head coach Andy Reid to "waddle" over to him. "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." ...
NFL World Is Furious With Tonight's Super Bowl Ending
The Chiefs and the Eagles played a classic in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Until the final minute, that is. A questionable penalty called on the Eagles secondary led to the game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. NFL fans are pretty furious. "Classic NFL. Two powers. Great games. Elite, ...
Look: NFL World Not Happy With Travis Kelce's Comment
Travis Kelce is getting crushed on Twitter for his postgame rant following the Chiefs' win over the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Kelce claims that no one picked the Chiefs to win this year's Super Bowl. Obviously, that's not true. Although the Eagles were favored by oddsmakers coming into ...
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Tom Brady's Reaction To Super Bowl Is Going Viral
Tom Brady doesn't know what to do tonight. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is watching his first Super Bowl as a retired player. Brady's Super Bowl tweet is going viral. Well played, Tom. The Super Bowl is set to kick off between the Chiefs and the Eagles on Sunday night. Kickoff is ...
“Sad to say it but this is 95% of the NFL” Cowboys’ LB Micah Parsons drops bombshell on footballers being forced to play injured amid Warriors’ Gary Payton II controversy
The Golden State Warriors’ new point guard, Gary Payton II, has finalized the four-team trade deal with the Portland Trailblazers after having trouble getting through the physical test. The Warriors have a serious problem with the player’s physical anomaly because he was injured at the time of the trade...
