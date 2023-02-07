Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Portland archbishop: Catholic schools to use birth names, genders
The guidelines set out by the archdiocese calls for Catholic schools to use language which is dependent on "biological sex" as opposed to "self-perceived gender identity."
thereflector.com
Ridgefield High School student assaulted at RORC
A student from Ridgefield High School was assaulted and sustained serious injuries while walking across the parking lot at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex at 3101 S. Hillhurst Road shortly after school let out at approximately 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A news release from the City of Ridgefield...
Chronicle
Death of Castle Rock Teen Highlights Need for Access to Mental Health Help in Schools
CASTLE ROCK — Alexis Doble will always remember when her nephew came to visit her in the hospital after the birth of her daughter. Kade Doble, 6 years old at the time, held the newborn tightly in his arms and told his aunt he could not wait to be a big brother.
Family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland school
A Portland family says their middle schooler was targeted in a racially-motivated attack during school -- and they want answers from the district.
lacamasmagazine.com
Camas Police Chief Search: Finalists Not Good ‘Fit’ for City, Says Mayor
CAMAS, WA –- Following the interviews for the City of Camas Police Chief position, officials with the City of Camas announced Thursday that the search for the next Chief will continue for the time being. City of Camas MayorSteve Hogan said that the initial candidate pool was trimmed down...
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
kptv.com
Estacada student makes basketball history
In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a senior who plays a sport during every season for Rex Putnam High School but basketball is her biggest love. Lake Oswego hosts charity swim for beloved alum with ALS. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM UTC. |. Longtime Century HS...
camaspostrecord.com
Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination
A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
hillsboroherald.com
As Hillsboro Residents Sleep, State Close To Adding Huge Land Expansion To City
OK KIDS- Just a quick but important story this AM! Pay Attention!. With little fanfare, no notice to land owners, and a flurry of meetings in Salem, the State of Oregon is leading the charge to expand the Hillsboro Urban Growth Boundaries. It is happening now while residents are sleeping, working, and trying to adjust to the reeling growth we have all experienced in recent years. Because of a wide variety of reasons, the State finds itself with a shortage of large industrial land sites. We see Intel firing people and faltering as a company financially, somewhat adrift with no clear path forward. But the company is “too big to fail,” as they say, and it has become the Boeing of the tech sector. President Biden’s State of The Union included a shout-out to the State of Ohio and Intel; the two announced an alliance to build 4 fabs the size of Ronler Acres in New Albany, Ohio.
camaspostrecord.com
Frustrated by high water bills, Washougal residents demand action
Randall Crane initially shrugged off warnings from his neighbors about his water bills when he relocated to Washougal from Battle Ground in 2017. “I only moved 15 miles,” he told himself. “It can’t be that bad.”. It was that bad, as things turned out — his...
Missing Salem teen Ezra Mayhugh found safe after 16 months
Ezra Mayhugh, who went missing in Oct. 2021, has been reunited with his family, over a year after his disappearance, authorities said.
Ridgefield High student seriously injured after being assaulted shortly after school
A Ridgefield High School student sustained serious injuries after being assaulted shortly after school got out on Wednesday, officals said.
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville
Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
kpic
'TriMet Barber,' known for attacking women riding public transit, released after 17 months
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jared Walter, the convicted sex offender infamous in Portland for assaulting women on public transit, was released from state prison on Friday. Walter's most recent conviction stemmed from a 2021 incident where he was charged with taking pictures of a woman inside a bar bathroom. PREVIOUSLY...
City Observatory
Driving between Vancouver and Wilsonville at 5PM? ODOT plans to charge you $15
Under ODOT’s toll plans, A driving from Wilsonville to Vancouver will cost you as much as $15, each-way, at the peak hour. Drive from Vancouver to a job in Wilsonville? Get ready to shell out as much as $30 per day. Tolls don’t need to be nearly this high...
theclackamasprint.net
Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants
There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
‘It’s not safe:’ Despite repair efforts, busy Tigard road remains dangerous
A busy stretch of road in Tigard has become a danger for many who travel it, so much so, the state is now stepping in to fix it, but at a high cost.
kptv.com
Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
Hope you love snow, Portland. A dusting is coming on Valentine’s Day.
Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say
Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
Comments / 0