Camas, WA

thereflector.com

Ridgefield High School student assaulted at RORC

A student from Ridgefield High School was assaulted and sustained serious injuries while walking across the parking lot at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex at 3101 S. Hillhurst Road shortly after school let out at approximately 3:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A news release from the City of Ridgefield...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
kptv.com

Estacada student makes basketball history

In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a senior who plays a sport during every season for Rex Putnam High School but basketball is her biggest love. Lake Oswego hosts charity swim for beloved alum with ALS. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:49 AM UTC. |. Longtime Century HS...
ESTACADA, OR
camaspostrecord.com

Camas salon sued for wrongful termination, gender discrimination

A Camas salon owner is being sued for wrongful termination and gender discrimination. In a complaint filed Jan. 31, in Clark County Superior Court, Erika Jordan, a former hair stylist at Moonlight Salon in downtown Camas, alleges the salon and its owner, Megan Strand, violated state law by firing Jordan during her parental leave.
CAMAS, WA
hillsboroherald.com

As Hillsboro Residents Sleep, State Close To Adding Huge Land Expansion To City

OK KIDS- Just a quick but important story this AM! Pay Attention!. With little fanfare, no notice to land owners, and a flurry of meetings in Salem, the State of Oregon is leading the charge to expand the Hillsboro Urban Growth Boundaries. It is happening now while residents are sleeping, working, and trying to adjust to the reeling growth we have all experienced in recent years. Because of a wide variety of reasons, the State finds itself with a shortage of large industrial land sites. We see Intel firing people and faltering as a company financially, somewhat adrift with no clear path forward. But the company is “too big to fail,” as they say, and it has become the Boeing of the tech sector. President Biden’s State of The Union included a shout-out to the State of Ohio and Intel; the two announced an alliance to build 4 fabs the size of Ronler Acres in New Albany, Ohio.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 6 treated for overdose in McMinnville

Art museum unveils new exhibit curated by 5th grader and PSU professor. “Welcome to My Happy Place” was curated by Rose, one of the school’s 5th-grade students and Dr. Kiara Hill. Second grader who loves school buses gets boost from Salem-Keizer bus depot. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
MCMINNVILLE, OR
theclackamasprint.net

Oregon City’s Old Guard Restaurants

There are few independent restaurants that stand the test of time. Some are traditional, some are not. They have survived the pandemic, the financial crash of 2008, and the peculiarities that Oregon City diners exhibit. I’m going out of my way to highlight eateries that have been around a long time, but the important point about these businesses is that they each offer food cooked by few other kitchens in our area. It’s unnecessary to drive into Portland for an outrageously good meal, there are plenty of options just minutes from campus. If you like to support locally owned businesses, support these. They are the champions.
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
SALEM, OR
The Oregonian

Hope you love snow, Portland. A dusting is coming on Valentine’s Day.

Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Southeast Portland stabbing ruled suicide, police say

Medical examiners ruled the stabbing death in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Friday night a suicide, police said in a statement Sunday. Officers responded to a call at the 7600 block of Southeast 98th Avenue around 7 p.m. They found the man dead outside a home with stab wounds, police said.
PORTLAND, OR

