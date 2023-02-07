Read full article on original website
Industrial Distribution
Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant
A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Merit Controls to unveil new utility solar control system
Merit Controls, a distributor of grid integration products, has launched its flagship PiQ41 grid integration product. The monitoring and controls platform manages utility-scale inverter-based generation resources and asset portfolios. The PiQ41 (pronounced “Peak 41”) platform is a four-quadrant, single-cycle phasor-based control system. Additionally, it offers an integrated solution for hybrid...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Nevados to supply all-terrain solar trackers to Ampliform pipeline
Nevados Engineering, Inc., a Calif.-based solar tracker company, signed a strategic partnership and long-term agreement to supply its integrated technology platform of all-terrain solar trackers and energy optimization software to Ampliform, a U.S.-based solar project developer, operator and asset owner. Ampliform was formed in 2022 when Pennsylvania-based Prospect14 formed a...
"Energy vampires," air leaks could be costing homeowners hundreds
For a second winter in a row, Americans have seen a spike in their energy bills as home heating costs are up nearly 36% — marking a 10-year high. Supply shortages, amplified by Russia's war on Ukraine, are causing the spike. Natural gas is estimated to be up almost 29% from the last fiscal year. Heating oil is up nearly 27% and electricity costs have climbed more than 10%, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, an educational and policy organization.But there are ways to save. Some energy experts recommend looking for energy-draining appliances — like coffee makers and cell phone chargers...
pv-magazine-usa.com
SnapNrack introduces solar mount that attaches to module before roof
Solar racking and mounting supplier SnapNrack announced an innovative new solar panel mount called TopSpeed, which is designed to be attached to the panel on the ground before being hoisted to the rooftop for installation. The new product is aimed at reducing installation times and limiting time spent on the...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?
Many years back, after spending three days at an impressive electric vehicle (EV) training and development facility, I was convinced EVs stood little chance of being anything more than niche-market vehicles. Because of battery concerns, charging issues and low miles per charge, I didn’t see a future for EVs. I never thought they would gain traction as a viable replacement for the internal combustion engine.
States eye new fees and tolls to replace lost gas taxes from electric vehicles
The push for electric vehicles has forced states to consider new ways to raise funds to build and maintain roads to replace lost gas tax revenues.
After Some Pricing Relief, Used Car Buyers Get Bad News
On the auto-company stock front, Morningstar offers interesting outlooks on GM and Tesla.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
pv-magazine-usa.com
SEPA survey shows utilities’ favored approaches to become carbon-free
More than 100 utilities across 41 states, serving over 50% of U.S. electric utility customers, responded to a Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) survey related to the group’s work toward a carbon-free electricity system. SEPA’s 1,000 members include 700 utilities. Utilities responding to the survey reported their status...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Vanadium’s role in a just transition
Global development has always relied on exploiting natural resources. Coal, oil, and gas not only fueled hundreds of years of industry but formed many of the building blocks of modern society. During the past year, however, the world has once again been reminded of the inherent geopolitical and economic instability in an energy system based on fossil fuels. But as a result the transformation in the global energy landscape has significantly accelerated.
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500
One industry in particular dominates the list of stocks with the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index.
9to5Mac
Apple selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in the US
Apple this week began selling refurbished iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro for the first time in its US online store. This means that customers can now buy these products in like-new condition for more affordable prices compared to the official prices of brand new products. iPad mini 6...
Do Electric Cars Need Oil Changes?
The maintenance and service differences between the engine in an electric vehicle (EV) and the internal combustion engine (ICE) in a gas-powered vehicle are like night and day. An ICE motor has significantly more moving parts than an EV one. That’s why an ICE motor needs motor oil to lubricate...
Vertical solar panels could save farm land and transform agriculture
Sunstall, a California-based company, has launched a vertical solar panel, Sunzaun, which can be used in existing fields and arable lands without sacrificing them for clean green energy. The installation is much like conventional solar systems, just that the system uses bifacial solar modules, and the entire array stands like a boundary wall in the field.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Energy efficiency specialist expands into rooftop solar for Connecticut nursing home
Budderfly, a commercial energy efficiency service provider, announced the deployment of a 317 kW rooftop solar array at nursing home Mystic Manor Healthcare, a Ryders Health Management property located in Mystic, Conn. The rooftop solar deployments marks one of the first solar developments for Budderfly, an energy-as-a-service (EaaS) company that...
