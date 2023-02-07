ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Industrial Distribution

Steel Makers Abandon $460M Deal for Louisiana Plant

A pair of global steel manufacturers have walked away from a nearly half-billion dollar deal after federal antitrust officials raised objections. Tenaris, a global steel giant based in Luxembourg, last year announced plans to acquire a subsidiary of Austria’s Benteler that operates an advanced steel and tube production plant in Shreveport, Louisiana. Tenaris hoped that the deal for Benteler Steel & Tube Manufacturing would bolster both its production range and its U.S. manufacturing footprint.
SHREVEPORT, LA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Merit Controls to unveil new utility solar control system

Merit Controls, a distributor of grid integration products, has launched its flagship PiQ41 grid integration product. The monitoring and controls platform manages utility-scale inverter-based generation resources and asset portfolios. The PiQ41 (pronounced “Peak 41”) platform is a four-quadrant, single-cycle phasor-based control system. Additionally, it offers an integrated solution for hybrid...
OHIO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Nevados to supply all-terrain solar trackers to Ampliform pipeline

Nevados Engineering, Inc., a Calif.-based solar tracker company, signed a strategic partnership and long-term agreement to supply its integrated technology platform of all-terrain solar trackers and energy optimization software to Ampliform, a U.S.-based solar project developer, operator and asset owner. Ampliform was formed in 2022 when Pennsylvania-based Prospect14 formed a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Energy vampires," air leaks could be costing homeowners hundreds

For a second winter in a row, Americans have seen a spike in their energy bills as home heating costs are up nearly 36% — marking a 10-year high.  Supply shortages, amplified by Russia's war on Ukraine, are causing the spike. Natural gas is estimated to be up almost 29% from the last fiscal year. Heating oil is up nearly 27% and electricity costs have climbed more than 10%, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association, an educational and policy organization.But there are ways to save. Some energy experts recommend looking for energy-draining appliances — like coffee makers and cell phone chargers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

SnapNrack introduces solar mount that attaches to module before roof

Solar racking and mounting supplier SnapNrack announced an innovative new solar panel mount called TopSpeed, which is designed to be attached to the panel on the ground before being hoisted to the rooftop for installation. The new product is aimed at reducing installation times and limiting time spent on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OilPrice.com

A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas

When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
Family Handyman

How Long Do Electric Car Batteries Last?

Many years back, after spending three days at an impressive electric vehicle (EV) training and development facility, I was convinced EVs stood little chance of being anything more than niche-market vehicles. Because of battery concerns, charging issues and low miles per charge, I didn’t see a future for EVs. I never thought they would gain traction as a viable replacement for the internal combustion engine.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

SEPA survey shows utilities’ favored approaches to become carbon-free

More than 100 utilities across 41 states, serving over 50% of U.S. electric utility customers, responded to a Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) survey related to the group’s work toward a carbon-free electricity system. SEPA’s 1,000 members include 700 utilities. Utilities responding to the survey reported their status...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Vanadium’s role in a just transition

Global development has always relied on exploiting natural resources. Coal, oil, and gas not only fueled hundreds of years of industry but formed many of the building blocks of modern society. During the past year, however, the world has once again been reminded of the inherent geopolitical and economic instability in an energy system based on fossil fuels. But as a result the transformation in the global energy landscape has significantly accelerated.
Family Handyman

Do Electric Cars Need Oil Changes?

The maintenance and service differences between the engine in an electric vehicle (EV) and the internal combustion engine (ICE) in a gas-powered vehicle are like night and day. An ICE motor has significantly more moving parts than an EV one. That’s why an ICE motor needs motor oil to lubricate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy