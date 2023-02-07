Read full article on original website
Related
WIS-TV
Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh could testify Thursday
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends with whom he worked on some cases is expected to take the stand in Murdaugh’s murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney...
WIS-TV
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: More financial evidence
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial. Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial. S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Updated: 4 hours ago. S.C. State...
WIS-TV
Youth mental health
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial. Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial. S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Updated: 7 hours ago. S.C. State...
WIS-TV
Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial. Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial. S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Updated: 4 hours ago. S.C. State...
WIS-TV
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday marked the 55th anniversary of one of the most violent episodes of the civil rights movement. The Orangeburg Massacre happened at the S.C. State Campus back in 1968 after highway patrolmen shot at hundreds of Black students from both S.C. State and Claflin University following days of peaceful protests.
WIS-TV
Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial
S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. S.C. State hosts commemoration ceremony in honor of the 55th anniversary of Orangeburg Massacre. Day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Updated: 10 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Alex Murdaugh’s former paralegal details alleged financial crimes as bomb threat disrupts murder trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The most surprising moment in day 13 of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial did not come from testimony, but from a bomb threat called into the Colleton County Courthouse. Presiding Judge Clifton Newman calmy made the announcement that everyone in the courthouse had to evacuate...
WIS-TV
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Chick-fil-A plans to test the company’s first-ever plant-based sandwich starting Monday. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will only be available for a limited time and the chain says customer response will help determine whether it launches nationwide. The sandwich is made with a tender filet...
Comments / 0