FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bladenonline.com
Campfire At Cape Fear Farmers Market To Kick Off Trail Festival Weekend
The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and partners are planning to kick off the Year of the Trail Festival Weekend over President’s Day Weekend in true outdoor fashion with a campfire at the Cape Fear Farmers Market. In conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural...
bladenonline.com
3 Things To Know For Sunday
Here are three things to know for Sunday, Feb. 12:. 1. Dementia Caregiver Support Group: Wednesday, 2 p.m., Bladen County Division on Aging, 608 McLeod Street, Elizabethtown. Provided by Community Home Care & Hospice. Sessions will be held on the third Wednesday of each month. 2. All You Can Eat...
bladenonline.com
Bladen Board Of Education To Meet Monday
The Bladen County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the District Administration Building in Elizabethtown. This is an official meeting and action items and personnel matters will be on the...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: What A Difference For Bladen’s Boys’ Basketball Teams
What a difference a few years has made for Bladen County’s boys’ high school basketball teams. Three years ago East Bladen and West Bladen combined for a 9-36 record. Friday night, after West Bladen won 41-30 at Midway and East Bladen held on for a 56-50 victory at St. Pauls, the teams are Southeastern Athletic Conference regular season co-champions and have a combined 35-11 record with tournament games ahead.
bladenonline.com
JV Boys Basketball: Midway 39, West Bladen 25
DUNN– Jemari McNeil and Wyatt Herring ignited a 17-0 3rd period burst with 5 points each that carried Midway to a 39-25 victory over West Bladen Friday in Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys’ basketball action. Elijah McCollum threw in 2 baskets, and Charles Williams tossed in another bucket...
bladenonline.com
JV Boys Basketball: St. Pauls 33, East Bladen 32
ST PAULS – Yoshua McBryde tossed in 3 baskets to spark a 16-8 spurt that propelled St. Pauls to a 21-15 halftime lead and eventual 33-32 victory over East Bladen in Southeastern Athletic Conference action jayvee boys’ basketball action Friday. Sherman Long bombed in a 3-point shot, and...
