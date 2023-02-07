The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning in the town limits of Felton. Officials said on February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 a.m., a red 2012 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching the intersection at Midstate Road. At this time, a white Acura RLX was stopped at the red light on westbound Midstate Road waiting to turn left onto southbound South Dupont Highway. The red light turned to a green arrow for the Acura, and the green light turned to a red light for the Ford. The Acura began to turn left, but the driver of the Ford did not stop for the red light and continued northbound police said. As a result, the Ford struck the driver’s side of the Acura, causing both cars to come to a stop in the intersection.

FELTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO