firststateupdate.com
Man Killed In Saturday Morning Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred this morning in the town limits of Felton. Officials said on February 11, 2023, at approximately 10:29 a.m., a red 2012 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on South Dupont Highway approaching the intersection at Midstate Road. At this time, a white Acura RLX was stopped at the red light on westbound Midstate Road waiting to turn left onto southbound South Dupont Highway. The red light turned to a green arrow for the Acura, and the green light turned to a red light for the Ford. The Acura began to turn left, but the driver of the Ford did not stop for the red light and continued northbound police said. As a result, the Ford struck the driver’s side of the Acura, causing both cars to come to a stop in the intersection.
WMDT.com
WBOC
Two killed in Vineland crash
Two people were killed in a Vineland crash Friday morning. The names of those killed have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications. Malexus Coleman, 27, was heading south on South Delsea Drive just before 7 a.m., when his Dodge Durango struck a northbound Ford Taurus that was attempting to turn left onto College Drive, according to the preliminary investigation.
WBOC
firststateupdate.com
16-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Death Of Boy, 15 In Wilton
New Castle County Division of Police has made an arrest in the shooting death of a boy in Wilton. On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. county officers along with officers from surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses in New Castle in reference to a shooting.
nccpdnews.com
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: SHOOTING INVESTIGATION IN HAMPTON GREEN TOWNHOUSES – NEW CASTLE
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. officers from the New Castle County Division of Police and surrounding jurisdictions responded to the unit block of Deen Street in Hampton Green Townhouses – New Castle in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 15-year-old male victim inside a residence on Deen Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and died as a result of his injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Young Woman Found Shot Saturday Night
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m., in the 700 block of West 9th Street. Police located a 22-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Michael Wilkerson...
WMDT.com
Harrington man facing multiple charges after late night traffic stop
HARRINGTON, Del. – A Harrington man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop late Saturday night. Delaware State Police say around 11:40 p.m., a trooper saw a Honda Civic speeding southbound on Coverdale Road, near Mill Park Drive. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, and identified the driver as 29-year-old Colby Camper. Camper did not have his license on him, and appeared “very nervous”, say police.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a highway robbery that happened in Dover Friday afternoon. Police say around 5:30 p.m., a 28-year-old man was walking along North Dupont Highway, near Rose Bowl Road. At that time, police say the victim was approached from behind by two unknown Black males. One suspect held what was believed to be a gun to the victim’s head, police say. At the same time, police say other other suspect took the victim’s wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then ran into a nearby wooded area, say police.
Main Line Media News
Dump truck owner apprehended in fatal crash of pregnant Lansdale woman
NORRISTOWN — Authorities have apprehended the owner of a dump truck who is charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash in Lower Providence that claimed the life of the second driver, a pregnant Lansdale woman. Patrick Hadley Doran, 24, of Gaithersburg, Md., was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals...
Fire at Kilby Farms causes $750k in damage
Part of a Cecil County farm was destroyed in a two-alarm fire Thursday morning. Flames broke out just before 8am at Kilby Farms on Firetower Road in Colora.
NBC Philadelphia
Two Dead After Shooting Outside North Philly Bar
The Philadelphia Police are investigating after two men were shot multiple times outside of the 7 Star Lounge in North Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, outside of the lounge along Sergeant Street. Police responding to a report of gunfire, investigators said, located two men who had been shot multiple times.
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game
MIDDLETOWN, DE – Police in Delaware have identified and arrested a teen suspect and an adult in connection with a shooting that took place at a high school basketball game this week. In connection with the discharge of a gun inside Appoquinimink High School during Monday night’s high school basketball game, the Delaware State Police have arrested Demetrius Lyn-Brown, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile male from Middletown. The troopers responded to a report of a shot fired at Appoquinimink High School, located at 1080 Bunker Hill Road, Middletown, on February 6, at approximately 7:16 p.m. A fight had just occurred The post 15-year-old suspect arrested for shooting at Delaware high school basketball game appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
2 carjack attempts under investigation in Claymont
Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings within about five minutes in the parking lot of Wawa at Philadelphia Pike and Harvey Road in Claymont. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a 57-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman were returning to their vehicle when four suspects approached them. They tried to open the rear doors on both sides of the vehicle, but were not successful. One suspect also tapped on the passenger side window with a black handgun. The victims quickly drove away from the store.
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
DSP searching for Milltown bank robber
Police are looking for the man man who robbed a bank in broad daylight on Friday in the Wilmington area. Around 2:15, the man entered the Artisans’ Bank located on Kirkwood Highway in Milltown and threatened the two bank tellers - implying he had a gun. He took an...
firststateupdate.com
Two Found Dead In Smyrna Believed To Be Father And Son
Smyrna Police officials say the suspicious deaths reported on Monday are being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide incident. Officers who responded to the home for a check on the welfare call located two deceased males in the upstairs living area. Officials said both males, believed to be a father and...
