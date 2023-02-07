Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
Historic San Pedro Fish Market to close after lease ends next month
The fourth-generation family-operated business can trace its roots in San Pedro back to 1956, when Mackey Ungaro first opened Vista Seafood down the street from where the current fish market is today. The post Historic San Pedro Fish Market to close after lease ends next month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County
A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear
A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
SoCal homeowners can get more drought-resistant plants installed with this rebate offer
The Metropolitan Water District offers rebates to residents ripping up their lawns and putting in plants that don't need a lot of water to survive.
yovenice.com
Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop
Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
High-speed chase ends in South LA with multiple people in custody
Four people involved in a burglary and two carjackings were arrested after leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties.
Friends help track down slain dancer's family
As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
Both directions of Pacific Coast Highway near Malibu closed after crash
Authorities shut down both directions of the PCH in Malibu after a car crash knocked down some power lines.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recommends drivers use an alternate route as they are unsure how long it will clear the debris. For alternate routes and live traffic updates click here.
Alleged Road Rage Incident Leaves 1 Dead on Quiet Neighborhood Street
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: A man is dead and detectives were summoned to the scene of what appeared to be the aftermath of an alleged road rage incident Saturday afternoon. Los Angeles County Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision in a quiet neighborhood...
Viral video shows riders stuck on sinking boat at Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride
A viral TikTok revealed riders on the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction in Disneyland had to be rescued after the ride stopped and the boat began to sink.
Caught on video: Car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway
Video shows a shooting between people in two cars traveling on the freeway in the Long Beach/Torrance area.
NBC Los Angeles
Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children
The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
Inmate who walked away from correctional facility in Los Angeles found
An inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles over the weekend has been found, authorities said today.
Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
foxla.com
Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure
ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale
Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
