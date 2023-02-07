ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Industry, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Los Angeles County

A cold front is expected to move into Los Angeles County this week, prompting local health officials to issue a cold weather alert Sunday for several areas. The advisory is in effect for the following locations, where overnight temperatures are expected to be near or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit:. --...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wild poppies "super bloom" city warns outsiders to steer clear

A small California city that was overrun by visitors four years ago when heavy winter rains produced a "super bloom" of wild poppies has a message for the public after this year's deluge: Do not come. You could be arrested. The poppies are beginning to bloom but so far on a small scale - and the canyon where they grow and parking areas are now completely off-limits, Lake Elsinore Mayor Natasha Johnson told a press conference where she recounted the chaos of 2019. "The flowers were beautiful; the scene was a nightmare," Johnson said. Poppies are found throughout California in...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
yovenice.com

Duo Accused of Defrauding Malibu Physician out of $2.7 Million After Meeting at Venice Beach Ice Cream Shop

Anthony David Flores and Anna Rene Moore face up to 20 years in prison. A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a Malibu physician out of more than $2.7 million before his death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20 million, the Justice Department announced last week.
MALIBU, CA
CBS LA

Friends help track down slain dancer's family

As police look for the person who shot and killed a 28-year-old woman in South Los Angeles last Friday, her friends have been looking for her family. The Los Angeles Police Department said 28-year-old Ekaterina Gurova, or Russia as she was called, was gunned down last Friday in front of her South L.A. home. Just before 8:30 p.m. a man drove up to Gurova's home in the 100 block of 103rd Street and opened fire on the dancer before speeding away. Gurova died at the hospital shortly after. When her body went unclaimed, her friends posted a video on social media asking for help...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children

The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
foxla.com

Car plunges from OC hospital parking structure

ORANGE, Calif. - A driver was hospitalized Wednesday after their car went off a parking structure at an Orange County hospital. According to the Orange Police Department, the driver somehow drove the vehicle off the parking garage at Children's Health of Orange County and landed on the hospital's nearby rooftop patio.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
8 News Now

Las Vegas mobster Bugsy Siegel murder mansion for sale

Bugsy Siegel was many things including being known as a mobster that helped develop the Las Vegas Strip by completing the Flamingo Hotel and Casino which initially opened on Dec. 26, 1946. Less than six months later a still unknown gunman shot and killed Siegel as he sat on the couch inside his girlfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, CA. That mansion is now up for sale.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

