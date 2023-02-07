Read full article on original website
KMZU
Ray County Commission discuss credit card allowance, fees, and state reimbursements
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, February 14. New business on the agenda indicates commission discuss and vote regarding allowing the prosecuting attorney’s office to obtain a credit card for use of victim, witness, and employee hotel reservations and plane tickets. Discussion of planning and zoning fees. Letters signed regarding state reimbursements.
KMZU
Traffic stalled in Mooresville area due to weather
MOORESVILLE, MO - One of multiple reported slide-offs in the listening area. included an incident near Utica on 36 highway around the Mooresville area. According to reports, portions of 36 were blocked due to semis being stuck, according to Livingston County Sheriff. Traffic was said to be at a standstill according to witness reports.
KMZU
Trenton City Council discuss bids, finances, marijuana, and appointments
TRENTON, Mo. - Trenton City Council meet in regular session Monday, February 13. New business on the agenda indicates councilmen appoint various board and committee members. Verna Kelsey appointed to Police Personnel Board. Council subcommittee appointments: Education and Finance Committees, Park Board Liaison - Councilman Fisher. Public Safety Liaison – Councilman Briggs.
KMZU
Clinton County pursuit ends with driver's arrest
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - Clinton County Sheriff's Office reports an arrest following a pursuit Wednesday by Missouri Highway Patrol. According to the sheriff’s office, an unnamed driver allegedly attempted to flee when the trooper attempted a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 35. The trooper discontinued the pursuit when the driver approached a construction zone. The driver reportedly drove onto the shoulder and attempted to exit and got stuck off road.
KMZU
North Central Missouri College Foundation announces scholarship deadline
TRENTON, Mo. - North Central Missouri College Foundation announces NCMC Foundation Scholarship application deadline of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Any student planning to attend NCMC in the fall as full-time is strongly encouraged to apply. “One online application can put a student in...
KMZU
Donald L. Porter
Gallatin resident, Donald L. Porter, 80, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Lake Viking Church, sent to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
KMZU
J.W. Dub Spencer
J.W. Dub Spencer, age 88 of Mendon, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at an area care center. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, February 15 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be at the Mendon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
