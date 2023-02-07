KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City men are sentenced in federal court for their roles in a nearly $10 million conspiracy that distributed almost 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine. Fahrudin F. Fejzic, also known as “Frank,” 51, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9, to 24 years and two months...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO