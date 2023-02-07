ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMZU

Driver injured in Ray County rollover

RAY COUNTY, MO - A rollover accident Saturday morning injured the driver, from Excelsior Springs. Highway Patrol says serious injuries were incurred by Donald Vassmer, 38, whose car reportedly ran off 88th west of Route O, after failure to negotiate a curve, and overturned. He was not listed as wearing...
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ray County Commission discuss credit card allowance, fees, and state reimbursements

RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, February 14. New business on the agenda indicates commission discuss and vote regarding allowing the prosecuting attorney’s office to obtain a credit card for use of victim, witness, and employee hotel reservations and plane tickets. Discussion of planning and zoning fees. Letters signed regarding state reimbursements.
RAY COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Odessa Board of Aldermen to meet Monday

ODESSA — The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday. Prior to the opening of the regular meeting, board members will meet for a special budget session at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting the mayor will appoint Shawna Davis as the new city administrator. Kendal Hewing...
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Donald L. Porter

Gallatin resident, Donald L. Porter, 80, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Lake Viking Church, sent to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
GALLATIN, MO

