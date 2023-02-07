MILAN, Mo. - Multiple fire departments reportedly responded to an overnight blaze at a commercial building in downtown Milan. According to fire officials, the building in the 200 block of East 3rd Street is the location of apartments and the Milan License Bureau. Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident reportedly closed the 200 block of East 3rd and Water Streets until 8:45 a.m.

MILAN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO