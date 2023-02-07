Read full article on original website
Drought Assessment Committee discuss drought status, updated plan
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s Drought Assessment meet Thursday, Feb. 16. The committee will discuss the status of the state’s ongoing drought, recommendations regarding Executive Order 22-07 and the updated Drought Mitigation and Response Plan. The draft plan was made available for public comment Jan. 6 through Feb. 7.
Ray County Commission discuss credit card allowance, fees, and state reimbursements
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meet in regular session Tuesday, February 14. New business on the agenda indicates commission discuss and vote regarding allowing the prosecuting attorney’s office to obtain a credit card for use of victim, witness, and employee hotel reservations and plane tickets. Discussion of planning and zoning fees. Letters signed regarding state reimbursements.
Guy “Buck” Lane Carter
Guy “Buck” Lane Carter, age 92, of Brookfield, MO; passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, MO. Buck was born the son of Harold and Cora (Coram) Carter on September 7, 1930 at the family farm in Saint Catharine, MO. On February 9, 1951 Buck married Bonnie Zoe Nickell at the First Christian Church in Brookfield, MO. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2018.
Driver injured in Ray County rollover
RAY COUNTY, MO - A rollover accident Saturday morning injured the driver, from Excelsior Springs. Highway Patrol says serious injuries were incurred by Donald Vassmer, 38, whose car reportedly ran off 88th west of Route O, after failure to negotiate a curve, and overturned. He was not listed as wearing...
U-Haul Fire in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo.- The Chillicothe Fire department was dispatched to a U-Haul fire this afternoon. At 1:33 p.m. the Chillicothe Fire Department arrived at the scene of an E350 van with the right front wheel burning. The engine and Cab compartment received heavy smoke damage. No damage to the van compartment or to the vehicle being towed occurred.
Eugene Pattie, Jr.
Cameron Resident, formerly of Dewitt, Eugene Pattie, Jr., died Saturday, February 11, 2023. Private Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Dewitt. Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Odessa Board of Aldermen to meet Monday
ODESSA — The Odessa Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session Monday. Prior to the opening of the regular meeting, board members will meet for a special budget session at 5:30 p.m. During the meeting the mayor will appoint Shawna Davis as the new city administrator. Kendal Hewing...
Bunceton man injured in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY — A Bunceton man was seriously injured in a crash in Cooper County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Wesley Gander exited the right side of MO 99, west of Rose Cottage Lane. Gander reportedly overcorrected, which caused the truck to overturn.
Caldwell County Route 116 to close east of Route 13 for bridge rehabilitation project
CALDWELL COUNTY — A bridge rehabilitation project in Caldwell County is scheduled to begin soon. Route 116, approximately two miles east of Route 13 will close to all traffic at 7 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 for MoDOT crews to begin work on the bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad.
Firefighters battle overnight blaze in Milan
MILAN, Mo. - Multiple fire departments reportedly responded to an overnight blaze at a commercial building in downtown Milan. According to fire officials, the building in the 200 block of East 3rd Street is the location of apartments and the Milan License Bureau. Firefighters responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The incident reportedly closed the 200 block of East 3rd and Water Streets until 8:45 a.m.
Virginia Fisher
Carrollton resident, Virginia Fisher, 102, died Saturday, February `11, 2023. Graveside Services will be held at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Donald L. Porter
Gallatin resident, Donald L. Porter, 80, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Lake Viking Church, sent to Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin.
J.W. Dub Spencer
J.W. Dub Spencer, age 88 of Mendon, died Thursday, February 9, 2023 at an area care center. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, February 15 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be at the Mendon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
