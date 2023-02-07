ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania and Missouri Chambers to swap famous home state brews and foods in Super Bowl LVII wager

By Kaylee Fuller
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZxzr_0kfVePFO00

PENNSYLVANIA AND MISSOURI (WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are competing in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb 12. Whichever team brings home the win will also bring home some famous regional foods.

The pressure is on for both teams, as a friendly wager placed between the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry will give the winning state famous regional foods and brews from the opposing state.

What is Pennsylvania Googling: Super Bowl LVII

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, the PA Chamber will treat the Missouri Chamber to Yuengling beer, Hershey’s Chocolate, Peeps marshallow candies, and Giorgi mushrooms. If the Eagles win, the Missouri Chamber will treat the PA Chamber to Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbeque, Burger’s Smokehouse ham and sausages, and Cherry Mash candies.

“Fly Eagles Fly,” Bernstein said.  “The Eagles have been a powerhouse all season on both sides of the ball, with Jalen Hurts leading our air and ground game supported by the best offensive line in football and future Hall of Fame center – and our favorite Kelce brother— Jason Kelce, combined with our lock-down defense and exciting special teams. Philly has a top tier organization with great leadership top-to-bottom, and one of the passionate fan bases in sports. I have every confidence that the Eagles are bringing the Lombardi trophy back to the City of Brotherly Love. We can’t wait to taste that Kansas City barbeque!”

Meet your 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show performer: Rihanna

“I never miss a chance to offer our Missouri products to anyone, but this time Pennsylvania is out of luck,” Mehan said. “One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid, and we are confident that he will lead Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the world-class Kansas City Chiefs team to another Super Bowl Championship! We look forward to enjoying some Philadelphia treats!”

“But, one thing we both agree on, is that Donna Kelce, mother of the Kelce brothers, should stand with her two sons Jason and Travis during the coin toss to get this game started,” Bernstein added.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kick off at State Farm Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Sam Panayotovich on placing your Super Bowl LVII bets

New England Sports Network sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich joins Lisa Dent to preview some of the best bets for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WGN Radio

The Sirianni family gears up for the Super Bowl

(WHTM) — Nick Sirianni comes from a family of coaches. His father Fran was a longtime track and football, and his two older brothers, Jay and Mike, have spent years as head football coaches. But Nick is the first in the family to reach a Super Bowl and his brother Mike shares what this means […]
WGN Radio

Hometown hero Haason Reddick’s journey to the Super Bowl

(WHTM) — Haason Reddick has emerged as a star for the Philadelphia Eagles this season, and his journey to Glendale, Arizona for the Super Bowl is a remarkable ride that began at Haddon Heights High School in New Jersey. “We were standing in the middle of the field with the team just running some sprints […]
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ
WGN Radio

Stadium food is being served up for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – On gameday, all eyes will be on the field, but all stomachs will be on the food. On Super Bowl Sunday, most people will eat pizza, chicken wings or chips-and-dip. Those seem to be the most popular choices year after year. But if you’re inside State Farm stadium, you will have […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Sean Payton reminisces about rebuilding Saints into Super Bowl champion

CHICAGO, Ill. – Sean Payton doesn’t have a gold jacket, yet. The former Saints head coach and Naperville native is a Hall of Famer, though – at least in Chicago. Winning in the Big Easy was hard before Payton pulled into town for his first head coaching job, just months after Hurricane Katrina hit. One victory that he’ll never forget […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGN Radio

The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona (KSEE/KGPE) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have mostly seen the outside of State Farm […]
GLENDALE, AZ
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy