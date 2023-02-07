Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
New leader takes command of the Wilton Police Department: 'Everybody is calling me chief now'
WILTON — Standing outside the station house off Danbury Road, Thomas Conlan — Wilton's new police chief— heard a robust shout from someone nearby. "Congratulations!" yelled a Planning & Zoning Department official who, like many in the town, knows Conlan as a familiar face and veritable fixture in town.
ctexaminer.com
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
zip06.com
Residents Seek to Overturn Cannabis Approval
A recent Zoning Commission decision to allow a retail marijuana store to open on Boston Post Road is heading for appeal. Residents have filed an appeal with Middletown Superior Court in hopes of overturning the decision. The Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail...
Journal Inquirer
Cannabis facility eyes move to Vernon
VERNON — The operator of the South Windsor-based medical cannabis dispensary Prime Wellness of Connecticut is seeking an application to open a hybrid facility on Route 83 at a former gym and children’s activity center, with plans to sell to both medical and recreational cannabis. WHAT: A public...
tourcounsel.com
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut
Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
ctexaminer.com
School and Town Water Supply Turn Up Pollution — Lyme-Old Lyme Officials Suggest Older Origins
In emails on Thursday and Friday, Superintendent Ian Neviaser told parents and staff that the recent tests revealed Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons, or PAHs – chemicals found in petroleum or released when wood or coal is burned – in one of the four deeps wells supplying water to the middle school, the high school, and Center School.
zip06.com
$8.3M in State Funds Will Cover Branford Main Street Reconstruction Project
With an $8.3 million construction price tag anticipated to be 100 percent reimbursed by state funding, Branford’s Main Street reconstruction project is going forward with an increased scope of work. On Feb. 8, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted to fully bond the project, with the knowledge the estimated...
ctexaminer.com
Marine Company Plans Industrial Buildings for Thames River Site, Awaits Dredging Regs
GALES FERRY – With their plans to process dredged soil at a rail-connected industrial site on the Thames River on hold, Massachusetts-based Cashman Dredging and Marine Contracting is now pushing to develop the rest of the 165-acre site into a complex of industrial buildings. Cashman Vice President Allen Perrault...
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
Wallingford mayor speaks on high cost of electricity during State of the Town address
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford’s mayor plans to use his 20th term in office to address issues facing a new generation of citizens. Mayor William Dickinson explained the details during his annual State of the Town address. “We need informed people, not just informed in facts, but informed in good behavior and good values,” he […]
Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses
The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut’s Conviction Integrity Unit Needs to Establish Credibility
New Haven civil rights attorney Alex Taubes was more than hopeful on May 20, 2022 when State’s Attorney Joseph Valdes, the attorney running the state’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) showed him the draft memo on the CIU’s assessment of his client Daryl Valentine’s claims of innocence.
Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven
NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
rtands.com
Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project
Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
ctexaminer.com
After 23 Years, It’s Time to Let Beach Community Property Owners Upgrade Their Individual Septic Systems
The Sound View Sewer Coalition (SVSC) is pleased to learn that Old Lyme Shores Board of Governors is publicly supporting several of our positions that we have presented to the Old Lyme WPCA and Selectmen over the past several years. Old Lyme Shores’ stated positions that SVSC agrees with are:...
Norwich hit-and-run hospitalizes three people
Three people were brought to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Norwich on Friday night.
Hartford police say student brought edibles to school
A student at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy was taken to the hospital Friday to get checked out after police said five students in all ingested a THC edible. Officers were dispatched to the Vernon Street school just before 1:30 p.m.
Stratford Drunk Driver Assaults His 'Distraught' Passenger In Milford: Police
Police pulled over a drunk driver and discovered he was transporting an injured passenger he had assaulted, officials say. In New Haven County, Milford Police say it was determined that Fairfield County resident Jacob Kitchner, age 21, of Stratford, was intoxicated during a traffic stop on Woo…
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
Wrong-Way Crash: Drivers Of Car, SUV Seriously Injured On I-84 In Southington, Police Say
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help after two people were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash. It happened around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 in Hartford County on westbound I-84 in Southington. A 2004 BMW X3 SUV was traveling in the center lane on the westbound side,...
Comments / 2