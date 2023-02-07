ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

zip06.com

Residents Seek to Overturn Cannabis Approval

A recent Zoning Commission decision to allow a retail marijuana store to open on Boston Post Road is heading for appeal. Residents have filed an appeal with Middletown Superior Court in hopes of overturning the decision. The Commission approved an application from BUDR Holding 3 LLC to open a retail...
WESTBROOK, CT
Journal Inquirer

Cannabis facility eyes move to Vernon

VERNON — The operator of the South Windsor-based medical cannabis dispensary Prime Wellness of Connecticut is seeking an application to open a hybrid facility on Route 83 at a former gym and children’s activity center, with plans to sell to both medical and recreational cannabis. WHAT: A public...
VERNON, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
New Haven Independent

Townshend Estate Owners Eye 50 New Houses

The owners of the 26-acre former Townshend family home and its surrounding properties are hoping to write a new chapter of accessible preservation into East Shore history by building roughly 50 homes behind the property’s 18th-century mansion — and by drafting a fresh set of zoning regulations to govern that development.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Woman injured by stray bullet in New Haven

NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police. The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
rtands.com

Amtrak Completes Design for Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

Amtrak shared updates on its Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project on Feb. 10 as part of a broader effort to reduce the agency’s backlog of State-of-Good-Repair work and expand rail service across the network. The existing two-track Connecticut River Bridge, which is 115 years old and owned by Amtrak,...
OLD LYME, CT

