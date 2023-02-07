ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fawlty Towers to be rebooted by John Cleese and his daughter

By Louis Chilton
 2 days ago

Classic sitcom Fawlty Towers is set to be rebooted by John Cleese and his daughter, Camilla Cleese.

The Monty Python’s Flying Circus actor, who starred in the original series as irascible hotel owner Basil Fawlty, is making the new series in collaboration with Spinal Tap filmmaker Rob Reiner .

Both Cleese and his daughter will write and star in the revival, which is currently in development.

According to Deadline , the series will “explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world”.

“John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh,” Reiner said.

As well as Reiner, Michele Reiner, Derrick Rossi, and Matthew George will all serve as executive producers.

Speaking to the outlet, John Cleese praised George’s “understanding of the ‘creative process’” and claimed that their initial meeting had yielded “one of the best creative sessions I can remember”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XySW2_0kfVZlxp00

The original Fawlty Towers ran for two series of six episodes each, in 1975 and 1979. It is widely considered one of the best comedy series ever made.

Alongside Cleese, the original series starred Prunella Scales as Basil’s wife Sybil, Connie Booth – Cleese’s then-wife who co-created the series – and the late Andrew Sachs as hotel employee Manuel.

Speaking to The Independent in 2018 , Cleese seemed to dismiss the possibility of a Fawlty Towers revival, explaining: “You wanted Fawlty Towers to be as good as possible, and it’s done and you’re proud of it, and then you suddenly realise that the bar has now got too high.

“If I ever tried to do a Fawlty Towers -type sitcom again, everyone would say, ‘Well, it’s got its moments, but it’s not as good as Fawlty Towers ’, so there’s not much point in doing that. You have to do different things.”

