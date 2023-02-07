Report: Kris Kocurek will remain with the 49ers after the Texans had interest in him for their DC position

News broke Thursday evening, February 9th that sent reverberations through the college sports terrain: Oklahoma and Texas would depart the Big 12 conference one year earlier than expected and join the SEC for the 2024 football season. While the news is momentous, it is hardly shocking; the only surprising thing about the announcement is how soon it came to last week’s report to the contrary, that the prairie powerhouses would stay in the Big 12 for the duration of their previous agreements.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO