Report: Kris Kocurek will remain with the 49ers after the Texans had interest in him for their DC position

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’
It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
Michigan indirectly plays pivotal role in Texas, OU leaving Big 12 early for SEC
The Michigan Wolverines indirectly played a huge role in Texas and Oklahoma being allowed to leave the Big 12 early for the SEC. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns in 2024 — which was originally set to be played in Austin — will now be played in Ann Arbor. Michigan will then travel to Texas in 2027, the year Texas was originally going to go to U-M for its scheduled game.
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
Cowboys news: Dak Prescott wants more after winning prestigious award
After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished. Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott,...
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
Cowboys fee agents 2023: The downside of Dallas’ draft success
The Dallas Cowboys have some pretty set-in-concrete approaches to roster building. Simply put, their basic principles are:. Lean almost exclusively on the draft. Reserve the bulk of your free agent money/cap space for re-signing your own. Always think long-term in building the roster. Do not spend big money or cap...
Watt’s Happening in Houston?
JJ Watt, fresh off his nationally televised retirement tour, as showcased on HBO’s Hard Knocks In-Season with the Arizona Cardinals, is a busy man these days. As soon as the head coaching search for five NFL teams began, JJ Watt was touting the 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the THE tour de force candidate in the candidate pool.
The Steelers Week That Was: Departures edition
The focus for the Steelers is now 2023 and despite no games for a while, there’s a slew of news coming out of Steeltown. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together. Monday 2/5. #Steelers LB Marv Kellum was a key contributor during...
Buffaloes alum Solomon Wilcots weighs in on Coach Prime
When Solomon Wilcots was invited to speak on the Jim Rome show on Monday, he emphasized his belief in Coach Deion Sanders and his potential impact in Boulder. Rome asked him if he believes that Prime could turn Colorado football back into the “monster” that head coach Bill McCartney had created in the late 1980s.
Arrowheadlines: The Chiefs will need the supporting cast to step up
The Eagles will enter the game intent on neutralizing Travis Kelce based on his impact potential as the No. 1 option in the Chiefs’ passing game. Thus, the onus will likely fall on Smith-Schuster, Valdes-Scantling, Toney and Noah Gray to make enough plays to keep the Chiefs on schedule.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC. What does that mean for Mizzou’s football schedules?
News broke Thursday evening, February 9th that sent reverberations through the college sports terrain: Oklahoma and Texas would depart the Big 12 conference one year earlier than expected and join the SEC for the 2024 football season. While the news is momentous, it is hardly shocking; the only surprising thing about the announcement is how soon it came to last week’s report to the contrary, that the prairie powerhouses would stay in the Big 12 for the duration of their previous agreements.
4-star RB James Peoples reveals top six schools
Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice signed the top running back in the country in the 2023 cycle, but that is not stopping him from aiming high in the 2024 recruiting class. The Longhorns staff hosted some big time talent at the running back position in January for Junior Day...
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
Super Bowl LVII picks from The Falcoholic
All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbookand are subject to change. See the current odds here. Two teams that were heavy preseason Super Bowl favorites made it to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs knocking off the Bengals and the Eagles rolling over a quarterback-less 49ers squad. The matchup between two extremely dynamic offenses promises to be a good one, with both teams seeking their second Super Bowl win in a decade. I’m not jealous at all.
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch
Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features out first defensive player of the series, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. 2022 Regular Season Stats: 14G, 90 total tackles, 54 solo, 4 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 FF. Year Review: In the spring of 2021, Leighton...
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Illinois DB Sydney Brown
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, we’ll be profiling Illinois S Sydney Brown.
