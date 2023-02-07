WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumes Wednesday morning, jurors are hearing about two sets of alleged crimes. The first is the murders of the disbarred attorney’s wife and son in the family’s rural Colleton County hunting property on June 7, 2021, of which he was charged. The second is a series of financial crimes prosecutors say he had begun committing more than a decade ago.

