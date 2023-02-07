ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Bomb threat causes Colleton County courthouse to evacuate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Alex Murdaugh trial has been placed on temporary hold due to an evacuation at the Colleton County courthouse. According to authorities, a bomb threat was received by Colleton County courthouse personnel on Wednesday. The building has been evacuated and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division along...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Court is back in session at the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two charges of murder. Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin confirmed shortly before 1 p.m. that the reason for the evacuation was a bomb threat. The evacuation...
LIVE: Day 13: Colleton Courthouse being evacuated during Murdaugh trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is staning trial on two charges of murder. There is no official word on the reason for the evacuation, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Murdaugh has been charged with the June 7,...
LIVE: Day 13: Murdaugh jurors hear testimony on murders, financial crimes

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumes Wednesday morning, jurors are hearing about two sets of alleged crimes. The first is the murders of the disbarred attorney’s wife and son in the family’s rural Colleton County hunting property on June 7, 2021, of which he was charged. The second is a series of financial crimes prosecutors say he had begun committing more than a decade ago.
Barnwell County arrests woman accused of fentanyl related death

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County Deputies located and arrested a woman in connection to a fentanyl-related death. According to authorities, with the assistance of the SLED Fugitive Team, Racheal Ashley Roundtree was arrested on Wednesday. An investigation into a fentanyl-related death in Barnwell led to Investigators obtaining a warrant...
