Defense trys to toss financial evidence in Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense team on Thursday tried unsuccessfully to prevent two witnesses from taking the stand in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Questions arose from a...
BLOG: Day 14: Close friend, associate of Murdaugh takes stand
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Alex Murdaugh’s closest friends took the stand Thursday morning in the Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is charged with the 2021 murders of his wife and youngest son at the family’s Colleton County property. Attorney Chris Wilson, who gave emotional testimony when asked...
Charleston Co. School District hears feedback during Acceleration Schools event
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District hosted its last community night of the month on Thursday. Families attended Hunley Park Elementary for the district’s third and final community event for its Acceleration Schools. The initiative focuses on equipping students for the next grade level and in the real world.
Charleston Police hold community discussion on safety of traffic stops
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say they never want what happened to Tyre Nichols to happen to someone in our city. So, on Thursday night there was an open conversation about policing in the Lowcountry from the Charleston Human Affairs and Racial Conciliation Commission. Charleston Police Department...
Progress underway for Park Circle revamp in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are hard at work redeveloping North Charleston’s Park Circle after breaking ground last summer. North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says the project is on track to be completed in November. “They’re putting the slab in for the building. They are already clearing for...
Charleston officials tightening enforcement of downtown signage rules
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston officials are reminding businesses on King Street that there are rules on signage that they must follow. “The whole point is to just be consistent with application of the rules,” said Charleston Director of Planning, Preservation & Sustainability Robert Summerfield said. Enforcement of the...
Black Business Extravaganza in Berkeley Co. to bring owners together
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of Black History Month, the Berkeley County Library Systems are hosting a Black Business Extravaganza on Saturday. Any local Black-owned businesses are encouraged to sign up and attend to meet other professionals in the industry and to share and brainstorm ideas. The event...
Calhoun projected winner of Charleston Co. School Board special election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County voters chose who they’d like to see fill the empty District 6 school board seat. Preliminary voting results from the election show Daron Calhoun II will be filling that position. This special election comes nearly three months after the general election in...
SC State commemorates 55 years since Orangeburg Massacre
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of students, staff and family members participated in remembering the three Black students who were killed by police on South Carolina State University’s Campus in 1968. Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton were on the campus for a civil rights demonstration when police...
City of North Charleston considering new district, re-zone at old Navy base
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston will consider an ordinance creating a new zoning district Thursday night at the site of a former Navy Base. The Navy Base Redevelopment District would establish a mixed-use urban area that will provide office, retail, entertainment, civic and public uses, as well as a variety of urban housing choices for the region.
Power pole fixed; downtown Charleston streets reopen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say that several streets are back open after a car crashed into a power pole on Thursday. East Bay Street between Queen and Market Streets and Cumberland Street between Concord and State Streets were closed because of the crash. Police tweeted just before 11:30...
Lockdown at Moncks Corner elementary school lifted
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes have resumed at a Moncks Corner elementary school after a Thursday morning lockdown. Berkeley County School District spokesperson Katie Tanner says out of caution H.E. Bonner Elementary was placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. During the lockdown, law enforcement was conducting an investigation behind...
BLOG: Day 13: Trial resumes after bomb threat at courthouse
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Court is back in session at the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is standing trial on two charges of murder. Murdaugh defense attorney Jim Griffin confirmed shortly before 1 p.m. that the reason for the evacuation was a bomb threat. The evacuation...
Day 13: Murdaugh jurors hear testimony on murders, financial crimes
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the Alex Murdaugh murder trial resumes Wednesday morning, jurors are hearing about two sets of alleged crimes. The first is the murders of the disbarred attorney’s wife and son in the family’s rural Colleton County hunting property on June 7, 2021, of which he was charged. The second is a series of financial crimes prosecutors say he had begun committing more than a decade ago.
LIVE: Day 13: Colleton Courthouse being evacuated during Murdaugh trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are evacuating the Colleton County Courthouse where disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is staning trial on two charges of murder. There is no official word on the reason for the evacuation, which began shortly before 12:30 p.m. Murdaugh has been charged with the June 7,...
Summerville man sentenced for murdering wife with butcher knife
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge sentenced a 60-year-old man Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 murder of his wife. Anthony Argoe of Summerville was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019, Solicitor David Pascoe said.
Investigation underway after body found in St. Stephen
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near the Williamsburg County line. Deputies responded to the scene along Highway 52 after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, Deputy Carli Drayton said. Investigators have not yet released any information about the...
YMCA to close Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Family YMCA is closing its doors after nearly 30 years. The YMCA of Greater Charleston sent a notice out to members on Jan. 30. The email cited the building as being “in need of substantial improvement.” The notice says the YMCA cannot provide that work and the efforts to operate in Berkeley County have “seriously challenged the financial capabilities” of the local YMCA.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the 65-year-old pedestrian killed in a crash last week. Gregory Liles, 65, of Charleston, was killed in a crash involving a vehicle on Spring Street Friday morning, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Liles was taken to MUSC where he died from his injuries sustained in the crash, O’Neal said.
Lowcountry church hopes to provide girls with prom attire
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prom is just around the corner, and a church wants to help high school girls look beautiful for the big night. You can help by donating wardrobe items to the Tiana’s Closet project. Tiana’s Closet will open to girls on March 4, from noon to...
