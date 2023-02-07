ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Committee accepts governor's recommendation on Idaho state employee pay raises

By LAURA GUIDO
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

BOISE — Lawmakers voted last Wednesday to accept the governor’s recommended change in employee compensation of 4% merit-based increases with an additional 6% for law enforcement; the recommendation will go to the budget writing committee.

The Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee entertained three separate motions for how to handle the change in state employee pay for fiscal year 2024, before settling on the one included in Gov. Brad Little’s budget proposal.

It would cost an estimated $39.6 million in state general funds, according to the Legislative Services Office. The two Democrats on the committee voted against this proposal, arguing the state needed to do more about turnover and the impacts of inflation.

Before making their decision, committee members heard testimony and more than 200 written comments from agency directors and employees respectively at its Jan. 18 meeting; most of the input bemoaned skyrocketing inflation and rising costs of living as well as high rates of turnover and difficulty recruiting and retaining employees at state agencies. In 2022, the state’s turnover rate was nearly 22%.

Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, proposed a 6% merit-based increase with an additional 4% for law enforcement. She said comments from agencies and employees “tell me we’re in serious trouble.” She cited the Department of Agriculture’s issues filling positions, saying it had to pay hundreds of hours of overtime to operate. She also highlighted the veterans’ Boise Home that can’t operate at full capacity because of a lack of staff, especially nurses.

“This year we have 2,500 vacancies throughout the state, over 20% turnover,” she said. “These are dire times, and we’re looking at a record surplus.”

Her proposal would’ve cost around $53.43 million in state general funds. Her motion died on a party-line vote.

Another proposal first came forward from Rep. James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, which would have raised employee merit pay by $1.20 an hour with an additional 4% increase for public safety officers; it would cost an estimated $37.4 million from the general fund, less than the governor’s proposal.

“It’s hard for us to find the people that we need, but we’ve also been charged to spend the public’s money in the best way we see fit,” he said.

Holtzclaw’s proposal was defeated in a tie vote; Reps. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home; Mike Kinglsey, R-Lewiston; Josh Wheeler, R-Ammon, and Holtzclaw voted yes. Sens. Kevin Cook, Idaho Falls; Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton; Cindy Carlson, R-Riggins, Ward-Engelking, and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, opposed it.

The committee will present its recommendations to the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee, and the budget writers will decide what to put into legislation.

