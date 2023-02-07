Justin Wilcox talks about new Cal football coaches and signees at his National Signing Day presser

The Pac-12 is looking to expand again. Newest targets: The San Diego State Aztecs and the SMU Mustangs. Oh how things have changed. San Diego State’s inclusion into a new Pac-12 makes plenty of sense. The conference needs some presence in Southern California to recoup the losses of the LA teams, and the Aztecs are the largest program left available. The Aztecs do bring in the San Diego market which ranks top 30 overall. They field competitive football teams that regularly beat Pac-12 teams. They have a men’s basketball team that regularly makes the NCAA Tournament.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO