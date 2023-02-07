Justin Wilcox talks about new Cal football coaches and signees at his National Signing Day presser

Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
writeforcalifornia.com
Will the Pac-12 add San Diego State and SMU, and will expansion save the Pac-12?
The Pac-12 is looking to expand again. Newest targets: The San Diego State Aztecs and the SMU Mustangs. Oh how things have changed. San Diego State’s inclusion into a new Pac-12 makes plenty of sense. The conference needs some presence in Southern California to recoup the losses of the LA teams, and the Aztecs are the largest program left available. The Aztecs do bring in the San Diego market which ranks top 30 overall. They field competitive football teams that regularly beat Pac-12 teams. They have a men’s basketball team that regularly makes the NCAA Tournament.
