Boston, Mass. -- Another day, another two records down for University of Lynchburg's track & field program at the David Hemery Valentine Invite Saturday at Boston University. The Hornets' women's distance medley relay of Lauren Massey, Madelyn Boyce, Hailey Smith, and Molly Silva ran the 4,000-meter race in 12:11.78, shattering the team's 2018 record by nearly 30 seconds. The Hornets were 30th in the race, which included several NCAA Division I quartets and many of the top Division III teams in the nation. Lynchburg's time ranks 19th in D3 this season and came a day after Smith topped the program record in the 800m.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO