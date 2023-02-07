Read full article on original website
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
"The Lion King," "Funny Girl" included in Hennepin Theatre Trust's 2023-24 Broadway season
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its 2023-2024 season, boasting six different premieres and three returning favorite acts.The season will kick off Oct. 8 with "Girl From the North Country" -- a Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Minnesota native Bob Dylan.A total of nine shows are on the docket for Twin Cities theatre lovers:"Girl From the North Country" -- Oct. 8-14, 2023"Company" -- Nov. 14-19, 2023"Aladdin" -- Dec. 5-10, 2023"Mrs. Doubtfire" -- Dec. 19-24, 2023"Funny Girl" -- Jan. 16-21, 2024"MAMMA MIA!" -- Feb. 6-11, 2024"Clue" -- Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024"The Lion King" -- March 27 – April 28, 2024"MJ" -- May 14-26, 2024All shows will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.Hennepin Theatre Trust says it expects 300,000 to attend next season's shows, which collectively have garnered 17 Tony Awards.Season ticket packages for new and current Hennepin Theatre Trust subscribers are on sale now.Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at a later date.For more information on the upcoming season, click here.
The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities
Food critic ranks the 30-plus best slices in the metro and beyond. This won’t be controversial, right? The post The List: Jason’s Favorite Pizza in the Twin Cities appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
There Is (Supposedly) A Haunted Dairy Queen In Minnesota
Looking for a spooky spot to have a treat? Check out Minnesota's allegedly haunted Dairy Queen!. Located in St. Anthony, Minnesota, the DQ is supposed to be haunted by laughing children. Minnesota Haunted Houses:. This Dairy Queen is rumored to be haunted by the sounds of children laughing and the...
First of its Kind Arcade Opens in Minnesota Mall
I think you could bring any group of people here and everyone would have a great time! This is a new arcade in Rosedale Center in Roseville, Minnesota and it's like playing life-size video games. It's actually the first of its kind in Minnesota. Everyone has some sort of memory...
This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?
Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon
Halloween is only one day year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
OnlyInYourState
Feed Your Soul At This Minnesota Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
At Mama Sheila’s House of Soul, a Minnesota soul food restaurant located in the Powderhorn neighborhood of Minneapolis, you can order the buffet for lunch or dinner and eat all you want for a single price. For such delicious, quality food, it’s a deal you really need to taste for yourself.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat
I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
Minnesota Winery Becomes a Beautiful, Family-Friendly Ice Palace Each Winter
Good thing I discovered this before they closed for the season because this looks really cool! There's a winery in Minnesota that transforms into a beautiful ice palace every winter. Plus, it's family-friendly, not just for adults, so you can bring your kids for some fun too. The winery is...
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
On Milwaukee
La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar to make its official debut tomorrow in Riverwest
After a private soft opening this past weekend, La Cocina Del Sur Empanada Bar will officially welcome its first guests on Feb. 8 beginning at 4 p.m. Just this morning signage (created by Nicolas Hardrath of The Urban Craftsman and framed by Gregory Whitehall of Metalsmoke Design) went up for the restaurant at 701 E. Keefe Ave. in the restaurant space which formerly housed Riverwest Filling Station.
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Twin Cities hot homes: Stylish St. Louis Park remodel asks $650K
This St. Louis Park charmer with updates galore is on the market for $649,999. Beaming with natural light, the custom remodel is located at 3301 Zarthan Ave. S. Layout: The 2,698-square-foot house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms with new flooring and a sparkling kitchen. Design: Large windows and shiny...
Major store chain closing another location in Minneapolis
Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
Two Minnesota Cities On 2023 List Of Most Homes With Rats
If you hate rats and mice you might want to avoid these two Minnesota cities. No one wants to have rats or mice running around in their house. In addition to how the little rodents can damage your property, they also spread diseases that can pose a serious risk to public health.
