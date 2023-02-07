MINNEAPOLIS -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced its 2023-2024 season, boasting six different premieres and three returning favorite acts.The season will kick off Oct. 8 with "Girl From the North Country" -- a Tony Award-winning musical featuring the music of Minnesota native Bob Dylan.A total of nine shows are on the docket for Twin Cities theatre lovers:"Girl From the North Country" -- Oct. 8-14, 2023"Company" -- Nov. 14-19, 2023"Aladdin" -- Dec. 5-10, 2023"Mrs. Doubtfire" -- Dec. 19-24, 2023"Funny Girl" -- Jan. 16-21, 2024"MAMMA MIA!" -- Feb. 6-11, 2024"Clue" -- Feb. 27 – March 3, 2024"The Lion King" -- March 27 – April 28, 2024"MJ" -- May 14-26, 2024All shows will be performed at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.Hennepin Theatre Trust says it expects 300,000 to attend next season's shows, which collectively have garnered 17 Tony Awards.Season ticket packages for new and current Hennepin Theatre Trust subscribers are on sale now.Tickets for individual shows will go on sale to the general public at a later date.For more information on the upcoming season, click here.

