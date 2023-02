The Southeast section of Boro Park—the area that sits between Bensonhurst and the center of Boro Park—is known as Mapleton, or Mapleton Park. While it was for years considered the outskirts of Boro Park, today we can comfortably refer to the location of “Neve Shalom of Mapleton Park”, which stood on 62nd Street and 20th Avenue as Boro Park proper.

