GREENSBURG, Ind. —The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any tips relating to a Hope woman who has been missing for three years as of this weekend. Donna Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville. After she went missing, she was believed to be in extreme danger, having not taken the medication she was dependent on when she left her home in Hope.

DECATUR COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO