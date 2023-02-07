Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
Legal Aid holds Tuesday phone clinic
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid District 11 has scheduled another free Legal Aid phone clinic for residents in its eight-county district this Tuesday, February 14. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5:30...
Trooper buys hungry man a meal
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sgt. Stephen Wheels, public information officer for the Indiana State Police-Versailles District provided Local News Digital (LND) with the “feel-good” story of last week. On Friday, he gave LND a “behind the scenes” look at what happened Thursday. Sgt. Bryce Harris...
Bartholomew County updates recycling policy
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District (BCSWMD) has confirmed that its recycling process is being altered. Due to vendor service changes, paper recycling will be updated at the Petersville (11110 25th St.) and the Harrison (10293 Old Nashville Rd.) convenience stations, as well as the Bartholomew County Landfill (811 E. County Road 450S).
IUPUC honors teacher, student with IU’s Building Bridges Award
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Kevin Jones, Ed.D., IUPUC Associate Professor of Management in the Division of Business, and Yamileth Martinez, an IUPUC student, recently won Indiana University’s Building Bridges Award. Winners were announced in January at IU’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and third annual Social Justice Conference.
Police continue searching for missing Hope woman Donna Mitchell
GREENSBURG, Ind. —The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is seeking any tips relating to a Hope woman who has been missing for three years as of this weekend. Donna Mitchell was last seen on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville. After she went missing, she was believed to be in extreme danger, having not taken the medication she was dependent on when she left her home in Hope.
Full schedule for 2023 Exhibit Columbus Design Presentations announced
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The 2023 Exhibit Columbus Design Presentations will be held all day at The Commons on Saturday, February 25, and feature 13 presentations of design concepts that will become installations in a free, public exhibition, Public by Design. The event will begin at 8 a.m. with coffee and pastries from Lucabe Coffee Co.
Pursuit ends, suspect arrested after crash into Sandy Hook pond
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Shelby County man has been arrested after a car chase ended with the suspect crashing his vehicle into a pond on Friday afternoon. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) stopped a car operated by Benjamin Munn, 48, of Flat Rock, for a traffic violation near State Road 46 and E State St., at around 3:15 p.m., per BCSO Det. Dane Duke.
