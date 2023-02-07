Chevrolet is marking the 70th anniversary of the Corvette with the debut of an electrified version of the signature brand. The new E-Ray pairs 495 hp 6.2 liter LT2 small block V8 engine to power the rear axle with a 160 hp electric motor to drive the front wheels in a high-performance electrified all-wheel-drive layout. A lightweight lithium-ion 12 V battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. The V8 automatically kicks in once the battery is drained, the driver exceeds 45 mph or more torque is required.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO