globalspec.com
Advantages of Cosen automatic dual column band saws
Cosen Saws, a manufacturer of industrial sawing equipment, offers a variety of automatic dual column band saws with round capacities ranging from 12 inches to 40 inches. Cosen Saws' automatic dual column band saws are designed to meet the demands of modern manufacturing, service centers and the fabrication industries. Cosen...
New cobalt-free battery for residential and commercial use
A cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate battery for residential and commercial energy storage applications has been developed by Growatt. Integrated with the novel soft-switching parallel connection technology, the APX HV battery solution contributes more energy by eliminating the effect of energy mismatch between packs, allowing each module to fully charge and discharge independently. The design delivers greater flexibility for installation and.
Aluminum-coated fiber-optic sensors promise to monitor industrial facility conditions
A team of researchers from Russia’s Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) has developed a system of aluminized fiber-optic sensors for the purpose of monitoring the structural health and condition of industrial facilities. The system of optical sensors reportedly features an aluminum coating that could enable the sensors...
Startup to manufacture ultra-lightweight aerogel
Engineers from the University of Bath have developed an ultra-light, low carbon aerogel for use in the manufacture of soundproofing and heat-shielding materials for the aerospace and automotive industries. The graphene-based aerogel, which will be developed under the University of Bath spinout company Aerogel Core Ltd., is composed of synthetic,...
Watch the fastest, and first electric, Corvette ever engineered
Chevrolet is marking the 70th anniversary of the Corvette with the debut of an electrified version of the signature brand. The new E-Ray pairs 495 hp 6.2 liter LT2 small block V8 engine to power the rear axle with a 160 hp electric motor to drive the front wheels in a high-performance electrified all-wheel-drive layout. A lightweight lithium-ion 12 V battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting and braking, as well as during normal driving. The V8 automatically kicks in once the battery is drained, the driver exceeds 45 mph or more torque is required.
Emerson launches first combustion safety shutoff valves certified for biodiesel use in Americas and Asia
Emerson has launched its new ASCO series 262 and 263 biodiesel valves, the first combustion valves certified for use with biodiesel blended fuel in industrial and commercial boilers in the Americas and Asia. These biodiesel valves make it possible for district heating and commercial boiler burner applications to transition to a more sustainable energy source, simplifying compliance with evolving regulations while reducing boiler users’ greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and carbon footprints.
Researchers use ultrasonic sensors to identify diversions in gas pipelines
Researchers from the University of British Columbia (UBC) Okanagan have developed a technique for inspecting high density polyethylene (HDPE) underground pipelines that carry natural gas into residences, using ultrasonic sensors to locate anomalies. Although researchers have previously demonstrated that ultrasonic guided waves (UGWs) can be used to inspect metal structures...
