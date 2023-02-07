Read full article on original website
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
spectrumnews1.com
Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death
MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer killed in Milwaukee was student at Marian University in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who died in the line of duty this week, was a current student at Marian University in Fond du Lac. The university says Jerving was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. In a statement, Marian University...
wuwm.com
What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?
The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism
For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
2 arrested following drug sale to undercover officer | By Washington Co. Sgt. Killey
February 9, 2023 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, a 29-year-old Germantown man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested for their involvement in a several month’s long investigation into the Delivery of Cocaine occurring in the Germantown area. On several separate occasions, the...
Professional Bowlers Association unveils new type of tournament in Wisconsin
Wisconsinites and sports go hand in hand. But there is one that frames itself above the rest. This summer, bowling is giving everyone a chance to strike it big.
New WI license plates delayed; Lawmaker concerned about impacts on violent crime
After meeting with the State Transportation Secretary, Sen. Van Wanggaard says new higher-quality license plates won’t be implemented for another month and a half.
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services.
CBS 58
Family of Terrell Thompson, man accused in Officer Jerving's death, wants answers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grieves the loss of Officer Peter Jerving, CBS 58 learned new details about the suspected shooter, Terrell Thompson. Thompson's family said they are still waiting for information on the events that led up to Thompson's death. Thompson's family told CBS 58 they would...
On Milwaukee
Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month
The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
Mother of police officer killed on duty 27 years ago says grief continues
Glennie says learning of another Milwaukee police officer losing his life in a nearly identical situation takes her back to her darkest day. "That's a pain that you can't even explain."
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Parks looking for seasonal workers, hourly rates up to $19.66
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Want to work for Milwaukee County Parks? Now is your chance!. An event to find seasonal workers will be hosted in West Allis on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Greenfield Park Pavilion, located at 2028 South 124th Street. The event held from 2-6 p.m....
