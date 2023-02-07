ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

US 104.9

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Why Republican lawmakers are calling for 'dignity and compassion' from Gov. Evers in the wake of Milwaukee police officer’s death

MADISON, Wis. — A group of Republican lawmakers from across Wisconsin sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday to express their concerns over how he has reacted to the death of Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a robbery in the early morning hours of Feb. 7.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism

For three days this week, the Rev. Jennifer Butler has toured Wisconsin, warning against the resurgence of white Christian nationalism in politics and religion alike. White Christian nationalism is as old as the nation, says Butler. “It’s a deliberate attempt to conflate religious identity with ethnic and national identity,” she says, “to say that America […] The post Warning Wisconsin people of faith about white Christian nationalism appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

Pig out on the return of Baconfest this month

The world's greatest side and topping will become the main course later this month, as 102.9 The HOG's 11th annual Baconfest Milwaukee will get sizzling at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Feb. 26. Hosted at the events center from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., Baconfest is a celebration of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

‘Missed beyond words’: Milwaukee County Zoo’s jaguar Stella euthanized

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday the jaguar, Stella, was euthanized Feb. 5 due to “chronic age-related health conditions.”. Zoo officials said that during the week prior, Stella had been experiencing “abnormal behavior” and “gastrointestinal discomfort.”. In response, the team tried to examine her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
